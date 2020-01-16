LIC Assistant Mains Result 2019 to release on this date, check updates here

LIC Assistant Mains Result 2019: Life Insurance Corporation of India is going to release Assistant Mains Result 2019 by next week as per media reports. Candidates appeared in the LIC Assistant Mains 2019 will be able to download their result through the official website of LIC.i.e.licindia.in.

LIC Assistant Mains 2019 Exam was conducted on 22 December 2019 at various exam centres across the nation. Candidates will be able to download their result once it is released on the official website. The Division-Wise LIC Assistant Mains Result 2019 direct link will also be available on this page, once the result is released.

This exam is being conducted to recruit 7942 vacancies of Assistant in various divisional offices of the organization including Northern Zone, Western Zone of India, Eastern Zone, Central Zone, South Central Zone, North Central Zone, East Central Zone and Southern Zone.

For which, the selection of the candidate will be based on his performance in the written test (Prelims & Mains) followed by the Interview. The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks secured in Mains and Interview. The date of interview will be communicated after the release of the result.

How to Download LIC Assistant Mains Result 2019?

Go to the official website.i.e.licindia.in.

Click on the link of LIC Assistant Mains Result 2019

Then, the candidates are required to enter their essential credentials and click on the submit button.

LIC Assistant Mains Result 2019 will be displayed.

Candidates can download LIC Assistant Mains Result 2019 and save for future reference.

