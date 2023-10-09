LNMU Result 2023 OUT: Download Link of Part 1, 2, 3, and Final UG Result PDF at lnmu.ac.in

LNMU Result 2023 OUT: Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) declared the results for various UG courses like B.A, B.Sc, and B.Com on its official website. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to download the LNMU result PDF.

Check out the direct link to download Lalit Narayan Mithila University Result 2023 PDF here.

LNMU Result 2023: Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU), formally Mithila University has recently declared the part 2 results for B.A (Honours), B.Sc (Honours), and B.Com (Honours). Mithila University Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- lnmu.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results PDF using the direct link provided below.

Mithila University Results 2023

As per the latest update, Mithila University released the results for various UG programs. The students can check their B.A, B.Sc, B.Com results on the official website of the University- lnmu.ac.in.

Lalit Narayan Mithila University Result 2023 Click here

Steps to Download Lalit Narayan Mithila University Results PDF 2023

Candidates can download their LNMU result PDF for various UG courses like B.A (Honours) part 2, B.Sc (Honours) part 2, and B.Com (Honours) part 2 online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the Mithila University results PDF 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website- lnmu.ac.in.

Step 2: Scroll down and click on ‘Examination Results’

Step 3: Select your course from the list and click on it.

Step 4: Search your roll number in the PDF.

Step 5: Download the PDF for future reference.

Direct Links to Mithila University Results 2023

Check here the direct link for Mithila University Result 2023 for various yearly examinations.

Course Result Dates Result Links B.A (Honours) Part 2 08-Oct-23 Click here B.Sc (Honours) Part 2 04-Oct-23 Click here B.Com (Honours) Part 2 03-Oct-23 Click here

Lalit Narayan Mithila University: Highlights

Lalit Narayan Mithila University, formally Mithila University located in Darbhanga, Bihar is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was established in 1972.

Lalit Narayan Mithila University offers UG and PG courses in various departments like Faculty of Science, Faculty of Social Science, Faculty of Humanities, Faculty of Commerce, Faculty of Law, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Fine Arts, and Faculty of Dentistry.