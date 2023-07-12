Logical Social Studies Riddle: Solve this riddle in 7 seconds if you are Social Science expert

Logical Social Science Riddles for 6th-Grade Students: Hurry! It’s time for a fun riddle. Check the social science riddle presented below, based on your curriculum. We give you 7 seconds to guess the right answer. If you solved this riddle in the said amount of time, then you are definitely a Social Science expert.
Experts advise students to indulge in fun learning methods such as solving riddles. It sharpens your brain, helps you brainstorm, and most importantly gains knowledge. Since we are diverting towards building practical knowledge in students, it is essential for students to engross themselves in such interesting learning methods. To assist you in this journey, we have brought to you riddles based on your syllabus.
Come, let’s begin with the riddle
Born into the Kshatriya community
Belonged to Sakya gana
A man who left the comfort of his home at a very early age
Only because he wanted to seek knowledge
Went to Bodh Gaya in Bihar
And meditated until he attained enlightenment
Came to be known as the wise man
Spent the rest of his life teaching the true values of life to people
Traveled the entire world on foot
Became the originator of religion
This was my life tale, Who was I?
Hurry up! You have got only 7 seconds to solve it. And your time starts now!
Tick Tick
Tick Tick
Tick Tick
Hint: Check me out! CBSE Class 10 Social Science Mind Maps 2023-2024
Tick Tick
Tick Tick
Your time’s up
Were you able to solve it in 7 seconds? Congrats, you’re a social science expert if you could. But, if you couldn’t, click on the image below to find the right answer.
We hope you found this riddle interesting as well as useful. For more such riddles and fun learning methods, keep following Jagran Josh. Also, stay tuned for all exam-related updates.
Also find: