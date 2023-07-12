Logical Social Studies Riddle: Solve this riddle in 7 seconds if you are Social Science expert

Social Studies Riddles for Class 6th Students: Hello Students! We have brought to you an interesting riddle based on your Social Science subject. It is going to be an easy one, but there's a catch. You have only 7 seconds to solve it. So, let’s go and enjoy the riddle presented below.

Solve this social science riddles question and know if you are a social science expert

Logical Social Science Riddles for 6th-Grade Students: Hurry! It’s time for a fun riddle. Check the social science riddle presented below, based on your curriculum. We give you 7 seconds to guess the right answer. If you solved this riddle in the said amount of time, then you are definitely a Social Science expert.

Experts advise students to indulge in fun learning methods such as solving riddles. It sharpens your brain, helps you brainstorm, and most importantly gains knowledge. Since we are diverting towards building practical knowledge in students, it is essential for students to engross themselves in such interesting learning methods. To assist you in this journey, we have brought to you riddles based on your syllabus.

Come, let’s begin with the riddle

Born into the Kshatriya community

Belonged to Sakya gana

A man who left the comfort of his home at a very early age

Only because he wanted to seek knowledge

Went to Bodh Gaya in Bihar

And meditated until he attained enlightenment

Came to be known as the wise man

Spent the rest of his life teaching the true values of life to people

Traveled the entire world on foot

Became the originator of religion

This was my life tale, Who was I?

Hurry up! You have got only 7 seconds to solve it. And your time starts now!

Hint: Check me out! CBSE Class 10 Social Science Mind Maps 2023-2024

Your time’s up

Were you able to solve it in 7 seconds? Congrats, you’re a social science expert if you could. But, if you couldn’t, click on the image below to find the right answer.

