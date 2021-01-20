Lok Sabha Consultant Recruitment 2021:9 Vacancies Notified, Download Parliament of India Recruitment Notification @loksabha.nic.in

Lok Sabha Consultant Recruitment 2021: Lok Sabha Secretariat has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Various Consultant Professional Posts. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the offline mode within a period of 21 days (8 February 2021) from the date of issue of this advertisement.

Important Dates:

Last Date for application submission: 21 days (8 February 2021) from the date of issue of this advertisement.

Lok Sabha Consultant Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Head Consultant 01 Social Media Marketing (Senior Consultant) 01 Social Media Marketing (Junior Consultant) 01 Graphic Designer 01 Senior Content Writer (Hindi) 01 Junior Content Writer (Hindi) 01 Social Media Marketing (Junior Associate) 03

Lok Sabha Consultant Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Head Consultant (Digital Communications) - Bachelor's/Master's degree from reputed institutions preferably B.Tech./M.Tech.

Social Media Marketing (Senior Consultant) - Bachelor's degree in business management, marketing, media and communication, journalism, public relations, digital marketing or related field(s).

Social Media Marketing (Junior Consultant) - Bachelor's degree in business management, marketing, media and communication, journalism, public relations, digital marketing or related field.

Graphic Designer - 10+2 from a recognised Board/University.

Senior Content Writer/Media Analyst (Hindi)- Master's Degree in Political Science/ Journalism.

Junior Content Writer (Hindi) - Bachelor's degree in Political Science/ Journalism.

Social Media Marketing (Junior Associate) - Bachelor's degree in business management, marketing, media and communication, journalism, public relations, digital marketing or related field.

Lok Sabha Consultant Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 22 to 58 years

Lok Sabha Consultant Recruitment 2021 Salary

Head Consultant- 90,000/- p.m.

Social Media Marketing (Senior Consultant)- 65,000/- p.m.

Social Media Marketing (Junior Consultant)- 35,000/- p.m.

Graphic Designer 45,000/- p.m.

Senior Content Writer (Hindi)- 50,000/- p.m.

Junior Content Writer (Hindi) 30,000/- p.m.

Social Media Marketing (Junior Associate)- 25,000/- p.m.

Download Lok Sabha Consultant Recruitment 2021 Official Notification PDF

Official website

How to apply for Lok Sabha Consultant Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the aforesaid posts through the offline mode. Applications complete in all respects may be sent to Email ID consultants2021-1ss@sansad.nic.in within a period of 21 days from the date of issue of this advertisement.