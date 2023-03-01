Lok Sabha Consultant Recruitment 2023 @loksabha.nic.in: Download Parliament of India Recruitment Notification

Lok Sabha Secretariat has invited online applications for the Consultant Posts on its official website. Check Lok Sabha Secretariat Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Lok Sabha Consultant Recruitment 2023: Lok Sabha Secretariat has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Consultant Interpreters for Regional Languages on contractual basis in Lok Sabha Secretariat. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 03 March 2023.

Applicants should note that the empanelment of Consultant Interpreters shall be treated on a full-time basis during Session Period and, subject to requirement, on a part-time basis during inter Session Period.



Notification Details Lok Sabha Consultant Recruitment 2023:

Advt. No. 1/2023

Important Date Lok Sabha Consultant Recruitment 2023:

The last date for receipt of applications is 03.03.2023 (6:00 PM).

Vacancy Details Lok Sabha Consultant Recruitment 2023:

05 (five) for each Regional Language

The number of Consultant Interpreters to be empanelled for Regional Languages will be displayed on the website www.loksabha.nic.in in due course of time.

Eligibility Criteria Lok Sabha Consultant Recruitment 2023:

Educational Qualification

Master’s Degree in any discipline with any one of the following conditions:-

i. Regional language(s) concerned as recognized in the Constitution of

India as a compulsory/elective subject at the Matriculation (Class X) or

equivalent or higher level; Or

ii. Diploma in the regional language(s) concerned from a recognized

university/institution; Or

iii. Regional language(s) concerned as the mother tongue.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Lok Sabha Consultant Recruitment 2023 : Details

How To Download: Lok Sabha Consultant Recruitment 2023 Notification

Visit the official website of Lok Sabha-loksabha.nic.in Go to the Announcements Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ Engagement of Consultants in Lok Sabha Secretariat' available on the home page.

Now you will get the PDF of the Lok Sabha Consultant Recruitment 2023 Notification in a new window. Download Lok Sabha Consultant Recruitment 2023 Notification and save the same for your future reference.



Selection process

Eligible candidates will have to appear in Oration Test / Simultaneous Interpretation Test.

Oration Test: Candidates will be subjected to an Oration test which will be of 200 marks.

Simultaneous Interpretation Test: From concerned regional language to English

(5 Minutes) of 100 Marks and from English to concerned language (5 Minutes) of 100 Marks.

How To Apply Lok Sabha Consultant Recruitment 2023:

Candidates can send their application in prescribed format which should be complete in all respects and it should be sent to the address mentioned in the notification on or before 03.03.2023 (6:00 PM).