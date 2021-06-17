Madras High Court CV Admit Card 2021 out for Computer Operator & Typist Posts, Download @hcmadras.tn.nic.in

Madras High Court CV Admit Card Released: Madras High Court has released the admit card for Certificate Verification for the recruitment of Computer Operator & Typist vacancies. The candidates who have qualified for certificate verification can now download their admit card through the official website of Madras High Court.i.e.hcmadras.tn.nic.in.

Madras High Court CV is scheduled to be held on 21 June 2021 & 22 June 2021 at various exam centre. The link to the admit card is given below. Candidates can download Madras High Court CV Admit Card 2021 by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of Madras High Court.i.e.tn.nic.in. Click on Download Intimation Letter for Certificate Verification for the posts of Computer Operator and Typist(to be held on 21.06.2021 & 22.06.2021) flashing on the homepage. Enter your Registration Number, Date of Birth and click on submit button. Download Madras High Court CV Admit Card and save it for future reference.

Download Madras High Court CV Admit Card

The selection of the candidate will be done on the basis of combined marks secured by the candidates in the written exam, skill test and oral test as per merit by following the rule of reservation, for each separately.

The candidates can download Madras High Court CV Admit Card for Computer Operator and Typist posts directly by clicking on the provided link. A total of 305 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process out of which 76 vacancies are for Computer Operator and 229 are for Typist.

Latest Government Jobs:

Assam Rifles Recruitment Rally 2021 for 131 Meritorious Sportspersons, Apply Online @assamrifles.gov.in

DRDO DRL Recruitment 2021 Notification Released @drdo.gov.in

DRDO ITR JRF Recruitment 2021 Notification out @drdo.gov.in, Selection through Video Conferencing

DEO Raipur Recruitment 2021 for 53 Teacher and other Posts, Apply Online @ deoraipur.com