Madras High Court Oral Test Admit Card 2021 Out for Various Posts @mhc.tn.gov.in, Check Direct Link Here

Madras High Court Oral Test Admit Card 2021: Madras High Court (MHC) has released the Hall Ticket for Common Oral Test for the posts of Office Assistant, Sanitary Worker and others in the Subordinate Courts in the state of Tamilnadu. All such candidates who have to appear in the Common Oral Test round for these posts can download their Madras High Court Oral Test Admit Card 2021 from the official website of Madras High Court (MHC) i.e-mhc.tn.gov.in.

As per the short notification released, Madras High Court (MHC) has uploaded the Admit Card downloading link for the Common Oral Test for various posts including Office Assistant, Sanitary Worker on its official website. All those candidates who are appearing in the Common Oral Test can download their Admit Card from the link available on the official website. However you can download the same also with the direct link given below.

It is noted that Madras High Court (MHC) is set to conduct the Common Oral Test for various posts including Office Assistant, Sanitary Worker and others in the Subordinate Courts in the state of Tamilnadu on 22/23/24 October 2021.

In a bid to download the Madras High Court Oral Test Admit Card 2021, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including User ID and Password on the official website of Madras High Court (MHC). You can download the Madras High Court Oral Test Admit Card 2021 after following the steps given below.

How to Download: Madras High Court Oral Test Admit Card 2021