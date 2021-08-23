Madras High Court Recruitment 2021 for Law Clerk Posts, 37 Vacancies Notified, Apply @hcmadras.tn.nic.in

Madras High Court Recruitment 2021: High Court of Madras has invited applications for recruitment to the post of law clerk at Madras and Madurai Bench on adhoc basis for a period of one year. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 10 September 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 10 September 2021

Madras High Court Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Law Clerk - 37 Posts

Madras High Court Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate should be a Graduate in Law (under 10+2+3 or 10+2+5 pattern) from a recognized University in the Indian Union and recognized by the Bar Council of India for admission as Advocate or Attorney of an Indian Court. Candidates who have passed all his/her exams, while studying law, within the duration of their course are alone eligible to apply.

Madras High Court Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - the candidate should have not attained the age of 30 years

Madras High Court Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of viva-voce at Chennai. No TA/DA will be paid to the candidates for attending the viva-voce.

Madras High Court Recruitment 2021 Salary - Rs. 30,000/-

Download Madras High Court Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for Madras High Court Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications via email on or before 10 September 2021 and through post on or before 13 September 2021. Omission of any one method will lead to the rejection of an application.

Before filling up the application form the candidates are required to go through the guidelines for appointment of Law Clerk to the Hon’ble Judges on the official website of Madras High Court.

Latest Government Jobs:

NTPC Recruitment 2021 for Medical Specialists & Assistant Officer Posts, 47 Vacancies Notified, Apply by 2 Sep