Maha Metro Recruitment 2021 Notification Released for 96 Vacancies of JE, SDM, GM & Other Posts, Salary upto 1 Lakh

Maha Metro Recruitment 2021 Notification: Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Additional Chief Project Manager, Senior Deputy General Manager, Deputy General Manager, Assistant Manager, Senior Station Controller/Traffic Controller/Depot Controller/Train Operator, Senior Section Engineer, Section Engineer, Junior Engineer, Senior Technician and Account Assistant. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 14 October 2021.

A total of 96 vacancies have been notified for the above posts. The process of online application has been started at mahametro.org. The candidates can check the eligibility, experience, selection criteria and other details below.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 23 September 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 14 October 2021

Maha Metro Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Additional Chief Project Manager - 1Post

Senior Deputy General Manager - 1Post

Deputy General Manager - 1Post

Assistant Manager - 1Post

Senior Station Controller/Traffic Controller/Depot Controller/Train Operator - 23 Posts

Senior Section Engineer - 3 Posts

Section Engineer - 1 Post

Junior Engineer - 18 Posts

Senior Technician - 43 Posts

Account Assistant - 4 Posts

Maha Metro Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Additional Chief Project Manager - - Full time B.E. / B. Tech. in Electronics / Electronics and Telecommunications discipline from a Govt. recognized University / Institute.

Senior Deputy General Manager - Full-time B.E. / B. Tech. in Electrical / Mechanical discipline from Govt. recognized University / Institute.

Deputy General Manager - Full-time B.E. / B. Tech. in Electrical / Civil / Mechanical Engineering or relevant discipline from Govt. recognized University / Institute.

Assistant Manager -B.E. / B. Tech. in Electronics / Electronics & Telecommunications / Computer Science / Information Technology discipline from a Govt. recognized University / Institute or M.C.A. from a Govt. recognized University / Institute BIM and SAP knowledge will be preferred.

Senior Station Controller/Traffic Controller/Depot Controller/Train Operator - Full time Graduate degree in any discipline from a Govt. recognized University / Institute OR Full time three year diploma in Engineering from a Govt. recognized Board / Institute

Senior Section Engineer - B.E. / B. Tech. in Civil Engineering from a Govt. recognized University / Institute.

Section Engineer - Full time B.E. / B. Tech. in Electrical Engineering from a Govt. recognized University /Institute.

Junior Engineer (Signal & Telecom SI) - Full time three years Diploma in Electronics /Electronics & Telecommunications Engineering from a Govt. recognized Board/Institute.

Junior Engineer (Traction) – S1- Full time three years Diploma in Electrical Engineering from a Govt. recognized Board /Institute.

Account Assistant - Full-time B.Com. From Govt. Recognised University/ Institute.

Maha Metro Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

Additional Chief Project Manager - 53 years

Senior Deputy General Manager -48 years

Deputy General Manager - 45 years

Assistant Manager - 35 years

Senior Station Controller/Traffic Controller/Depot Controller/Train Operator - UR – 40 years, OBC – 43 years, SC / ST – 45 years

Senior Section Engineer -40 years

Section Engineer - 40 years

Junior Engineer - 40 years

Senior Technician - 40 years

Account Assistant - 32 years

Maha Metro Recruitment 2021 Salary

Additional Chief Project Manager - Rs.1,00,000 – 2,60,000/-

Senior Deputy General Manager -Rs. 80,000 – 2,20,000/-

Deputy General Manager - Rs. 70,000 – 2,00,000/-

Assistant Manager - Rs. 50,000 – 1,60,000/-

Senior Station Controller/Traffic Controller/Depot Controller/Train Operator - UR – 40 years, OBC – Rs. 40,000 – 1,25,000/-

Senior Section Engineer -Rs. 46,000 – 1,45,000/-

Section Engineer - Rs.40,000 – 1,25,000/-

Junior Engineer/Senior Technician - Rs. 33,000 – 1,00,000/-

Account Assistant - Rs. 25,000– 80,000/-

Maha Metro Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection process will comprise of Personal Interview followed by Document Verification and Medical Examination as per the post's category. The selection process would judge different facets of knowledge, skills, experience, expertise, aptitude and physical fitness. The candidates will be shortlisted for an interview, based on their eligibility/qualifications/experience in the relevant field.

Download Maha Metro Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for Maha Metro Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 14 October 2021. In order to avoid last-minute rush and inconvenience, the candidates are advised to apply sufficiently before the closing time and the date of the online application process. Maha Metro, Pune will not be responsible for any network problems/interruptions in the submission of online applications due to any reasons whatsoever or any other problem which arises at the candidate’s end, during the entire period of online application on the website of Maha Metro.