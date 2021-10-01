Mahadiscom Vidyut Sahayak Result 2021 Out @mahadiscom.in: Download Selection List Here

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd (MAHADISCOM) has released the result for the post of Vidyut Sahayak. Candidates can download Vidyut Sahayak Result from the official website - mahadiscom.in.

Mahadiscom Vidyut Sahayak Result 2021: Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd (MAHADISCOM) has released the result for the post of Vidyut Sahayak. Candidates can download Vidyut Sahayak Result from the official website - mahadiscom.in.

Mahadiscom Vidyut Sahayak Result Link is given below. The candidates can download Mahadiscom Result, directly, through the prescribed link:

How to Download Mahadiscom Vidyut Sahayak Result 2021 ?

Go to official website of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd - mahadiscom.in Now, click on the link which reads, “MSEDCL ADVT. NO. 04/2019 - RESULT FOR THE POST OF VIDYUT SAHAYAK ” given under ‘News & Latest Announcements’ Download Mahadiscom Vidyut Sahayak Result PDF Check Roll Numbers of selected candidates Take a print out of the result for future use

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd (MAHADISCOM) had published the notification for recruitment of 5000 vacancies for Vidyut Sahayak Posts, against advertisement number 04/2019.