MAHAGENCO Technician Result 2019-20 Declared @mahagenco.in, Download MAHAGENCO Result and Marks

MAHAGENCO Technician Result 2019-20: Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited (MAHAGENCO) has announced the exam result for the post of Technician III. Candidate who had appeared for MAHAGENCO Technician exam can check their result through the official website of MAHAGENCO i.e. www.mahagenco.in.

MAHAGENCO Technician Result PDF is given below. Candidates can download MAHAGENCO Result 2020 through the prescribed link.

The candidates can also check their MAHAGENCO Technician marks obtained in the pdf.

MAHAGENCO Technician Result PDF Download



MAHAGENCO Technician Result Notice PDF



How to download MAHAGENCO Technician Result ?

Go to the official website of MAHAGENCO i.e. www.mahagenco.in.

Click on ‘Technician-1 Online Exam Marks’

A pdf file will open.

Search you’re your Roll number in the list

Take a print out of the result.

MAHAGENCO Technician Exam was held on 16, 17 and 18 December 2019. A total of 746 were notified by Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited for the post of Technician. Applications were invited through online mode from 26 August to 08 September 2020 from ITI/NCVT/MSTVT qualified candidates.

Also See:

Tripura PSC Civil Services Mains Result 2019-20 Released @tpsc.gov.in, Check Details Here

NPCIL Admit Card 2019-20 for Assistant & Steno Download @npcilcareers.co.in, Exam on 9 Feb



Indian Navy INET Admit Card 2020 on 28 Jan @joinindiannavy.gov.in, Check Updates Here

