Tripura PSC Civil Services Mains Result 2019-20 Released @tpsc.gov.in, Check Details Here

Tripura PSC Civil Services Mains Result 2019: Tripura Public Service Commission has released the result of mains exam for recruitment to the Tripura Civil Service Grade 2 (TCS) and Tripura Police Service (TPS) Grade 2, Group A. All candidates who have appeared in TPSC Civil Service Mains Exam can check their result on Tripura PSC official website tpsc.gov.in.

Candidates who are qualified in the Tripura PSC Civil main exam will appear for the Tripura PSC Civil personality test/interview. As per the official notice, the personality test is scheduled to be conducted in third week of February 2020. The commission will announce the date of the personality test on its official website. TPSC Personality Test will be uploaded on the TPSC official website in due course.

Tripura PSC Civil Services Mains Result Download

A total of 126 candidates are qualified in TPSC TCS TPS Mains Exam. Tripura PSC Civil Services Mains Result PDF Link is also given below. Candidates can check roll number of all shortlisted candidates through the prescribed link

How to Download Tripura PSC Civil Services Mains Result 2019-20 ?

Go to the official site of Tripura PSC i.e. www.tpsc.gov.in. Click on the link ‘Whats New’ link , given on the home page. A new window will open where candidates need to click on ‘Tripura PSC Civil Services Mains Result 2019’ link. Tripura PSC Civil Services Mains Result PDF file will open. Check the result Download pdf file for future use.

Tripura PSC TCS TPS Mains Exam was conducted from 17 to 22 October 2019. TPSC TCS and TPS Grade 2 Prelims Exam was conducted on 16 June 2019. The online recruitment process was started on 09 March. The last date for submitting online applications was 09 April 2019.