Mahajyoti Admit Card 2022 for UPSC/MPSC (Out): Download Link Here

Mahajyoti Admit Card 2022 has been released by Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Research and Training Institute for UPSC/MPSC Programme on mahajyoti.org.in. Candidates can download it from here.

How to Download Mahajyoti Admit Card 2022 ?

Go to the official website of Mahajyoti - mahajyoti.org.in. Click on the ‘Notice Board’ Section and then go to ‘click on’ given against ‘Download Admit Card for MPSC/UPSC Program 2022-23’ Now, click on ‘Download Admit Card’ Provide your ‘Application No’ (Enter Application Number without "/" and no space between characters) e.g. MJ/MPSC/2022/XXXX to be entered as MJMPSC2022XXXX and Date Of Birth(DDMMYYYY): Download Mahajyoti MPSC Admit Card and Mahajyoti UPSC Admit Card

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Research & Training Institute (MAHAJYOTI) is an Autonomous Institute of the Other Backward Class Bahujan Welfare Department of the Government of Maharashtra. "Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Research and Training Institute" (Mahajyoti) was established on 8th August 2019 for the comprehensive and sustainable development of other backward classes, deprived castes and nomadic tribes and special backward classes. It covers social, educational, economic development, research, employment oriented development, skills development, self-employment, rural development, agriculture development, personality development, competitiveness development, social cohesion and harmony among other backward classes, deprived castes and nomadic tribes and special backward classes in Maharashtra. It is committed to dedicate itself to the creation of a modern committed society by implementing various initiatives in similar fields.