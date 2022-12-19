MCL Recruitment 2022-23 For 295 Overman, Mining Sirdar and Others: Check Eligibility

MCL has invited online application for the 295 Overman & Other Posts on its official website. Check MCL Recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Mahanadi Coalfields Limited Recruitment 2022 Notification: Mahanadi Coalfields Limited has published a notification for recruitment to the 295 various posts including Jr. Overman Gr-C, Mining Sirdar Gr-C and Surveyor on its official website. Out of total 295 posts, 82 posts are for Jr.Overman,145 Mining Sirdar and 68 for Surveyor.Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 23 January 2023.

Candidates applying for Mahanadi Coalfields Limited Recruitment 2022 Notification should note that the selection methodology for these posts will comprise of Computer Based Test (CBT) only and no personal interview will be held.

The CBT will comprise of objective type questions with multiple choice of answers and there will be no negative marking for wrong answers. The instructions will be Bilingual (English/Hindi).

Qualifying marks in Computer Based Test (CBT)

For General/EWS Candidates-45 marks

OBC(NCL) Candidates-40 Marks

SC/ST Candidates-35 marks

Notification Details Mahanadi Coalfields Limited Recruitment 2022:

MCL /HQ/Recruitment/Statutory/2022/600

Important Date Mahanadi Coalfields Limited Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 23 January 2023

Vacancy Details Mahanadi Coalfields Limited Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Jr.Overman-82

Mining Sirdar-145

Surveyor-68

Eligibility Criteria Mahanadi Coalfields Limited Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Jr.Overman-Diploma in Mining Engineering of 03 years duration or Degree in Mining

Engineering or other equivalent qualifications, Valid Overman Competency Certificate

Mining Sirdar-Senior Secondary school examination or intermediate examination (10+2) ,Diploma in Mining Engineering,V alid Mining Sirdarship Certificate of Competency, Valid First Aid Certificate, Valid Gas Testing Certificate

Surveyor-Senior Secondary school examination or intermediate examination (10+2),Diploma in Mining/Mine Surveying Engineering, Valid Survey Certificate of Competency.

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the eligibility/educational qualification/ age limit/reservation and others for the posts.

Mahanadi Coalfields Limited Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF





How To Apply Mahanadi Coalfields Limited Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through online mode available on MCL website https://mahanadicoal.in only under CAREERS >>>> Recruitment section as per the qualification and eligibility criteria indicated in the notification.