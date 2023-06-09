Maharashtra Forest Guard Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 2417 Vacancies at mahaforest.gov.in

Maharashtra Forest Guard Recruitment 2023: Maharashtra Forest Department published the notification for recruitment to the post of Lekhpal / Accountant (Group C), Surveyor, Higher Grade Stenographer (Group B), Lower Grade Stenographer (Group B), Jr. Engineer Civil (Gr. B), Senior Statistical Assistant (Group C), Junior Statistical Assistant (Group C).

Applications are invited through online mode. The online registration process will start on June 10, 2023. Interested persons can apply online on or before June 30, 2023. 10th, 12th, Graduates and Post Graduates are eligible for these posts.

Candidates can check more details on Maharashtra Forest Guard Jobs 2023 in the notification PDF provided in this article.

Maharashtra Forest Guard Notification 2023



Advertisement - Accountant Download Advertisement - Surveyor Download Advertisement - Forest Guard Download Advertisement - Steno (HG), Steno (LG), Jr.Engg., Sr. Forest Sta., Jr. Forest Sta. Download

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - June 10, 2023

Last Date of Online Application - June 30, 2023

Maharashtra Forest Guard Vacancy Details 2023

Post Name Number of Vacancies

Accountant 129 Surveyor 86 Forest Guard 2138 Stenographer (HG) 13 Stenographer (LG) 23 Junior Engineer (Civil) 8 Senior Statistical Assistant 5 Junior Statistical Assistant 15

Eligibility Criteria for Maharashtra Forest Guard 2023

Educational Qualification

Forest Guard - 10 th /12th passed

/12th passed Lekhpal / Accountant (Group C): Graduation from a recognized university and knowledge of the Marathi language.

Surveyor: 12th Pass and a survey training course certificate from a recognized institution and knowledge of the Marathi language.

Higher Grade Stenographer (Group B): Passed Certificate Examination in Secondary Schools, Proficiency in shorthand speed of at least 120 words per word, Having knowledge of the Marathi Language.

Lower Grade Stenographer (Group B): Passed Certificate Examination in Secondary Schools, Proficiency in shorthand speed of at least 100 words per word, Having knowledge of the Marathi Language.

Jr. Engineer Civil (Gr. B): Diploma in Civil Engineering and knowledge of the Marathi Language.

Senior Statistical Assistant (Group C): Post Graduation in Mathematics, Economics, Commerce, Agriculture, or Statistics and knowledge of the Marathi Language.

Junior Statistical Assistant (Group C): Post Graduation in Mathematics, Economics, Commerce, Agriculture, or Statistics and knowledge of the Marathi Language.

Maharashtra Forest Guard Age Limit:

Minimum Age Limit for Accountants - 21 Years

Minimum Age Limit for all other Posts - 18 Years

Maximum Age Limit for Accountants - 40 Years

Maximum Age Limit for Surveyor - 40 Years

Maximum Age Limit for Forest Guard - 27 Years

Maximum Age Limit for Stenographer, Jr Engineer, Sr Statistical Asst & Jr Statistical Asst - 40 Years

How to Apply for Maharashtra Forest Guard Recruitment 2023

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through the official website.