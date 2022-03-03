Maharashtra PSC Interview Schedule 2022 Released for Various Posts @mpsc.gov.in, Download PDF Here

MPSC has released the interview schedule for various posts including Junior Scientific Officer and others on its official website-mpsc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

Maharashtra PSC Interview Schedule 2022 Download : Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the interview schedule for various posts including Junior Scientific Officer/ Chief Chemist/ Other Group-B Posts/Assistant Professor/Associate Professor and others. Commission has released the details interview posts for Adv.No. 27/2018, 08/2021, 18/2021, 26/2021, 29/2021, 33/2021, 35/2021 on its official website.

According to the schedule released, Commission will conduct the interview for Junior Scientific Officer/ Chief Chemist/ Other Group-B Posts against Adv.No. 27/2018 on 07 March 2022.

Interview for Associate Professor for Neuro Surgery post against Adv.No. 18/2021 and Professor in Cardiology against Adv.No. 08/2021 will be held on 08 March 2022. Commission has also released the interview schedule for other posts against Adv.No. 26/2021, 29/2021, 33/2021, 35/2021on its official website.



All such candidates who have qualified for interview round for the above posts can download Maharashtra PSC Interview Schedule 2022 from the official website after following these steps given below.

How to Download Maharashtra PSC Interview Schedule 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of MPSC Online - mpsconline.gov.in. Go to the Latest Updates Section available on the home page. Click on the link ‘Adv.No. 27/2018, 08/2021, 18/2021, 26/2021, 29/2021, 33/2021, 35/2021-Announcement regarding Interview Schedule’ available on the home page. You will get the PDF of the Maharashtra PSC Interview Schedule 2022. Download and save the same for future reference.

Candidates are advised to carry the essential documents as mentioned in the notification during the interview in accordance with the schedule.

Alternatively, you can download the Maharashtra PSC Interview Schedule 2022 directly from the link given below.