MANAGE Recruitment 2023 For MTS, UDC & Others @Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Check Eligibility

MANAGE Recruitment 2023: MANAGE under Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Govt. of Indiahas invited online application for various Group A/B/C posts on the official website.

MANAGE Recruitment 2023 Notification: The National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE), an autonomous organization under the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (DA&FW), Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Govt. of India has released recruitment notification in the Employment News (21-27) October 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before November 20, 2023.

Organisation is recruiting for various Group–A, B and C positions including Deputy Director, Academic Associate, Upper Division Clerk, Multi-Tasking Staff and others on direct recruitment basis.

MANAGE Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Last date for submission of an online application for this major recruitment drive is November 20, 2023.

MANAGE Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Deputy Director (Group – A):1

Assistant Director (Group – A):1

Academic Associate (Group – B):1

EDP Assistant (Group – B):1

Upper Division Clerk (Group – C): 1

Multi-Tasking Staff (Group – C):1

Educational Qualification For MANAGE Posts 2023

Deputy Director (Group – A): Ph.D in Agricultural Extension from a recognized university.

Five years’ experience in the above field / subject in the cadre of Assistant Professor or equivalent.

Assistant Director (Group – A): A First Class (60% marks or above) Master’s degree in

Agricultural Extension from any recognized University.

Three years’ experience in training / teaching / research in concerned field.

Academic Associate (Group – B): A First Class (60% marks or above) Master’s degree in

Fisheries/ Zoology / Agricultural Zoology from any recognized University.

Academic Associate (Group – B): A First Class (60% marks or above) Master’s degree in

Agricultural Extension from any recognized University.

EDP Assistant (Group – B): A First Class (60% and above) Bachelor’s degree in Computer Applications / Information Technology / Computer Science / Electronics & Communication / Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning / Data Science / Internet of Things.

A speed test of not less than 15000 key depressions per hour for data entry work to be ascertained through speed test on computer.

Upper Division Clerk (Group – C): A Bachelor degree from a recognized university.

Speed of 30 wpm in English typewriting.

Multi-Tasking Staff (Group – C): Matriculation (10th Class Pass) from a recognized Board; with

one of the following:

1. Proficiency in Typewriting

2. Basic Certificate Course in Computer / IT

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

MANAGE Jobs 2023: Pay Matrix Level

Deputy Director (Group – A) Pay Matrix Level – 13A (UGC Scale) (Rs.1,31,400/- to Rs.2,17,100/-) Assistant Director (Group – A) Pay Matrix Level – 10 (UGC Scale) (Rs.57,700/- to Rs.1,82,400/-) Academic Associate (Group – B) Pay Matrix Level - 6 (Rs.35,400/- to Rs.1,12,400/-) Academic Associate (Group – B) Pay Matrix Level - 6 (Rs.35,400/- to Rs.1,12,400/-) EDP Assistant (Group – B) Pay Matrix Level - 6 (Rs.35,400/- to Rs.1,12,400/-) Upper Division Clerk (Group – C) Pay Matrix Level - 4 (Rs.25,500/- to Rs.81,100/-) Multi-Tasking Staff (Group – C) Pay Matrix Level - 1 (Rs.18,000/- to Rs.56,900/-)





MANAGE Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

How To Apply for MANAGE Recruitment 2023?

Interested and eligible candidates can send their filled application forms in every manner to the address-"The Deputy Director (Administration), National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE), Rajendranagar, Hyderabad – 500 030, Telangana on or before November 20, 2023. Check the notification link for details in this regard.

