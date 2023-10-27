MANAGE MTS Group A B and C Jobs 2023 Apply for 7 Vacancies

MANAGE Recruitment 2023 For MTS, UDC & Others @Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Check Eligibility

MANAGE Recruitment 2023:  MANAGE under Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Govt. of Indiahas invited online application for various Group A/B/C posts on the official website. 

Get all the details of MANAGE Recruitment here, apply online link
MANAGE Recruitment 2023 Notification: The National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE), an autonomous organization under the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (DA&FW), Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Govt. of India has released recruitment notification in the Employment News (21-27) October 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before November 20, 2023. 

Organisation is recruiting for various Group–A, B and C positions including Deputy Director, Academic Associate, Upper Division Clerk, Multi-Tasking Staff and others on direct recruitment basis.

MANAGE Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Last date for submission of an online application for this major recruitment drive is November 20, 2023. 

MANAGE Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

  • Deputy Director (Group – A):1
  • Assistant Director (Group – A):1
  • Academic Associate (Group – B):1
  • EDP Assistant (Group – B):1
  • Upper Division Clerk (Group – C): 1
  • Multi-Tasking Staff (Group – C):1

Educational Qualification For MANAGE Posts 2023

Deputy Director (Group – A): Ph.D in Agricultural Extension from a recognized university.
Five years’ experience in the above field / subject in the cadre of Assistant Professor or equivalent.
Assistant Director (Group – A): A First Class (60% marks or above) Master’s degree in
Agricultural Extension from any recognized University.
Three years’ experience in training / teaching / research in concerned field. 
Academic Associate (Group – B): A First Class (60% marks or above) Master’s degree in
Fisheries/ Zoology / Agricultural Zoology from any recognized University.
Academic Associate (Group – B): A First Class (60% marks or above) Master’s degree in
Agricultural Extension from any recognized University.
EDP Assistant (Group – B):  A First Class (60% and above) Bachelor’s degree in Computer Applications / Information Technology / Computer Science / Electronics & Communication / Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning / Data Science / Internet of Things.
 A speed test of not less than 15000 key depressions per hour for data entry work to be ascertained through speed test on computer.
Upper Division Clerk (Group – C): A Bachelor degree from a recognized university.
Speed of 30 wpm in English typewriting.
Multi-Tasking Staff (Group – C): Matriculation (10th Class Pass) from a recognized Board; with
one of the following:
1. Proficiency in Typewriting
2. Basic Certificate Course in Computer / IT
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts. 

MANAGE Jobs 2023: Pay Matrix Level

Deputy Director (Group – A)  Pay Matrix Level – 13A (UGC Scale) (Rs.1,31,400/- to Rs.2,17,100/-) 
Assistant Director (Group – A) Pay Matrix Level – 10 (UGC Scale) (Rs.57,700/- to Rs.1,82,400/-) 
Academic Associate (Group – B) Pay Matrix Level - 6 (Rs.35,400/- to Rs.1,12,400/-)
EDP Assistant (Group – B)  Pay Matrix Level - 6 (Rs.35,400/- to Rs.1,12,400/-)
Upper Division Clerk (Group – C)  Pay Matrix Level - 4 (Rs.25,500/- to Rs.81,100/-)
Multi-Tasking Staff (Group – C) Pay Matrix Level - 1 (Rs.18,000/- to Rs.56,900/-)



MANAGE Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

How To Apply for MANAGE Recruitment 2023?

Interested and eligible candidates can send their filled application forms in every manner to the address-"The Deputy Director (Administration), National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE), Rajendranagar, Hyderabad – 500 030, Telangana on or before November 20, 2023. Check the notification link for details in this regard. 
 

FAQ

What are the Important Dates for MANAGE Recruitment 2023?

Last date for submission of an online application is November 20, 2023.

What are the Jobs in MANAGE Recruitment 2023?

The National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE) under Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Govt. of India has released recruitment notification for various Group A/B/C posts.
