UPPSC PCS 2019 Results Declared: Mathura’s Vishal Saraswat Tops the Merit List

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission on Wednesday declared the final results of the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination-2019. A total of 434 candidates have qualified the exam against the 453 vacancies. The interview was conducted from January 28 to February 4, 2021, for 811 candidates who qualified the main exam. The main examination was conducted between September 22 and September 26, 2021, and the result was announced on December 24, 2021.

UPPSC Syllabus 2021: Download PDF Exam Pattern & Syllabus for PCS Prelims & Mains Exam here

Mathura’s Vishal Saraswat Secured Rank 1 in the UPPSC PCS 2019 Results

Vishal Saraswat of Mathura has topped the examination this year. Vishal has achieved success in his second attempt. He appeared for the exam in 2018 but was not able to qualify the interview stage. He belongs to a middle-class family where his father is a priest and his mother is a wife. Vishal’s brother works with ISRO in Bengaluru. Vishal holds a post graduation degree in Economics and always wished to join the administrative services.

His family is elated with the laurels their son brought to the family. Meanwhile, Yugantar Tripathi of Naini Prayagraji has secured the second rank in the examination followed by Poonam Gautam of Indira Nagar, Lucknow at the third position.

UPPSC PCS 2019 Exam was held for 453 Posts

This exam was held for 453 posts, including 65 posts for which there was no provision for an interview. The posts on offer had included 46 posts of deputy collector, 19 of assistant commissioner (industries), 34 of block development officer, 150 of Naib Tehsildar, 16 of accounts and audit officer, 22 of law officer, and 9 posts of food safety officer among others.

As per the TOI report, the UPPSC secretary has said that those candidates who have been declared selected provisionally and have so indicated in the results in front of their names should submit the desired documents within the stipulated time, otherwise their candidature will be cancelled.

PDF Download UPPSC PCS Mains Syllabus of Optional Papers





