CDMO Mayurbhanj District Recruitment 2020: 466 Vacancies Notified for Paramedical Staff Posts for COVID-19

Mayurbhanj District Recruitment 2020 Recruitment 2020 Notification is out at mayurbhanj.nic.in. Check details here.

Mar 30, 2020 19:26 IST
CDMO Mayurbhanj District Recruitment 2020
CDMO, Mayurbhanj District Recruitment 2020: CDMO, Mayurbhanj District has invited application for recruitment to the post of Paramedical Staff. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 4 April 2020.

Important Dates:

  • Notification Date: 28 March 2020
  • Last Date of application submission for Mayurbhanj District Recruitment 2020: 4 April 2020

Mayurbhanj District Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Total No. Of Vacancies for Paramedical Staff - 466 Posts

  • Staff Nurse - 65 Posts
  • Lab Technician - 28 Posts
  • Radiographer - 23 Posts
  • Pharmacist - 26 Posts
  • MPHW (Female) - 165 Posts
  • MPHW (Male) - 159 Posts

Mayurbhanj District Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Staff Nurse - Passed GNM/ B.Sc Nursing from Govt.Medical Colleges of the State/ any other Institutions duly recognized & approved by INC having valid Registration number.
  • Lab Technician, Radiographer - Passed Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT)/Medical Radiation Technology (DMRT) Course Govt.Medical Colleges of the State/any other institutions duly recognized & approved by AICTE.
  • Pharmacist - Passed D Pharm from Govt. Medical College of the State and any other recognized private duly approved by AICTE.
  • MPHW (Female) - Passed Health Worker Female Training Course and Midwives Board or passed out from INC approved Institutions either Govt. or private and having valid Odisha Nursing Council registration.
  • MPHW (Male) - Passed D Pharm from Govt. Medical College of the State and any other recognized private duly approved by AICTE.

Mayurbhanj District Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - Not less than 21 years

 Mayurbhanj District Recruitment 2020 Application Process
Interested candidates can apply for Mayurbhanj District Recruitment 2020 by sending their bio-data to cdmombj@gmail.com on or before 04 Apr 2020 along with the documents.

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

 

