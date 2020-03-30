CDMO Mayurbhanj District Recruitment 2020: 466 Vacancies Notified for Paramedical Staff Posts for COVID-19

CDMO, Mayurbhanj District Recruitment 2020: CDMO, Mayurbhanj District has invited application for recruitment to the post of Paramedical Staff. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 4 April 2020.

Important Dates:

Notification Date: 28 March 2020

Last Date of application submission for Mayurbhanj District Recruitment 2020: 4 April 2020

Mayurbhanj District Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Total No. Of Vacancies for Paramedical Staff - 466 Posts

Staff Nurse - 65 Posts

Lab Technician - 28 Posts

Radiographer - 23 Posts

Pharmacist - 26 Posts

MPHW (Female) - 165 Posts

MPHW (Male) - 159 Posts

Mayurbhanj District Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Staff Nurse - Passed GNM/ B.Sc Nursing from Govt.Medical Colleges of the State/ any other Institutions duly recognized & approved by INC having valid Registration number.

Lab Technician, Radiographer - Passed Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT)/Medical Radiation Technology (DMRT) Course Govt.Medical Colleges of the State/any other institutions duly recognized & approved by AICTE.

Pharmacist - Passed D Pharm from Govt. Medical College of the State and any other recognized private duly approved by AICTE.

MPHW (Female) - Passed Health Worker Female Training Course and Midwives Board or passed out from INC approved Institutions either Govt. or private and having valid Odisha Nursing Council registration.

MPHW (Male) - Passed D Pharm from Govt. Medical College of the State and any other recognized private duly approved by AICTE.

Mayurbhanj District Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - Not less than 21 years

Mayurbhanj District Recruitment 2020 Application Process

Interested candidates can apply for Mayurbhanj District Recruitment 2020 by sending their bio-data to cdmombj@gmail.com on or before 04 Apr 2020 along with the documents.

