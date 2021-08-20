Mazagon Dock MDL Non Executive Exam Date 2021 to Release on 26 August @mazagondock.in, Check Details

Mazagon Dock MDL Non Executive Exam Date 2021: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) is expected to conduct written test and trade test for recruitment of various Non Executive Posts on 4th Week of September 2021 and 1 st week of September 2021 respectively. The confirm date of Trade Test & Written Exam will be displayed on 26 August 2021 at 05.00 pm on MDL website mazagondock.in.
MDL has also released the list of eligible and non eligible candidates who are invited to appear for written exam and trade for the said posts. The candidates who have applied for MDL Non Executive Recruitment 2021 can check the details through the link below:
Candidates who have applied for the following post will have to appear for Online Written Exam followed by Trade/ Skill Test:
Chipper Grinder
Composite Welder
Gas Cutter
Jr. Draughtsman (Civil)
Structural Fabricator
Utility Hand(Skilled)
Paramedics
Candidates who have applied for the following post will have to appear for Trade/ Skill Test:
Compressor Attendant
Electronic Mechanic
Millwright Mechanic
Ac. Ref. Mechanic
Carpenter
Diesel Crane Operator
Diesel Cum Motor Mechanic
Electrician
Fitter
Jr. Draughtsman (Mechanical)
Machinist
Painter
Pipe Fitter
Rigger
Utility Hand (Semi-Skilled)
Jr. Q C Inspector (Mechanical)
Planner Estimator (Mechanical/Electrical)
Store Keeper
A total of 1388 vacancies are available for various trade such as AC. Ref Mechanic, Compressor Attendant, Chipper Grinder, Composite Welders, Jr. Draughtsman, Fitter, Store Keeper and others