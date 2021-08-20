Mazagon Dock MDL Non Executive Exam Date 2021 to Release on 26 August @mazagondock.in, Check Details

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) is expected to conduct written test and trade test for recruitment of various Non Executive Posts on 4th Week of September 2021 and 1 st week of September 2021 respectively. Details Here.

Mazagon Dock MDL Non Executive Exam Date 2021: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) is expected to conduct written test and trade test for recruitment of various Non Executive Posts on 4th Week of September 2021 and 1 st week of September 2021 respectively. The confirm date of Trade Test & Written Exam will be displayed on 26 August 2021 at 05.00 pm on MDL website mazagondock.in.

MDL has also released the list of eligible and non eligible candidates who are invited to appear for written exam and trade for the said posts. The candidates who have applied for MDL Non Executive Recruitment 2021 can check the details through the link below:

MDL Eligibility List Download

Candidates who have applied for the following post will have to appear for Online Written Exam followed by Trade/ Skill Test:

Chipper Grinder

Composite Welder

Gas Cutter

Jr. Draughtsman (Civil)

Structural Fabricator

Utility Hand(Skilled)

Paramedics

Candidates who have applied for the following post will have to appear for Trade/ Skill Test:

Compressor Attendant

Electronic Mechanic

Millwright Mechanic

Ac. Ref. Mechanic

Carpenter

Diesel Crane Operator

Diesel Cum Motor Mechanic

Electrician

Fitter

Jr. Draughtsman (Mechanical)

Machinist

Painter

Pipe Fitter

Rigger

Utility Hand (Semi-Skilled)

Jr. Q C Inspector (Mechanical)

Planner Estimator (Mechanical/Electrical)

Store Keeper

MDL Exam Date Notice

A total of 1388 vacancies are available for various trade such as AC. Ref Mechanic, Compressor Attendant, Chipper Grinder, Composite Welders, Jr. Draughtsman, Fitter, Store Keeper and others