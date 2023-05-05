MBOSE Results 2023: Meghalaya Board Issues Warning Against Fake News for SSLC and HSSLC Result, Check Details Here

MBOSE Result 2023: Board issues warning against fake news circulating on social media regarding the announcement of the board results. Check the complete details here.

MBOSE Result 2023: Meghalaya Board of School Education officials have warned students and parents against fake news circulating regarding the MBOSE result 2023. According to a notification issued by officials, the board has stated that the MBOSE 10th and 12th results will be announced in due course of time and the dates of the results have not been finalized yet.

The notification mentioned the press release which is being circulated on social media dated April 25, 2023, regarding the MBOSE SSLC and Meghalaya HSSLC arts result which is fake. Board officials have further added that the public are advised not to take note of the notification issued adding that the dates will be decided by the board to declare the results and that publicity is given in the press and other media outlet one or two days before the results are announced.

MBOSE Result 2023 Official notification - Click Here

MBOSE Result 2023

Meghalaya board officials are expected to announce the date and time for the release of the MBOSE 10th and 12th results soon. Once announced, the link for students to check their board results will be available on the official website - mbose.in.

This year, Meghalaya Board conducted the SSLC class 10 exams from March 3 to 17, 2023 while the MBOSE HSSLC class 12 exams were conducted from March 3 to 30, 2023.

In 2022, a total of 57,371 students appeared for the SSLC exams. The overall pass percentage was 56.97%. For the HSSLC arts stream exams, a total of 22,711 students appeared and the overall pass percentage was 81.17%. The pass percentage for the science stream was 71.62% and 83.63% for the Commerce stream

Also Read: MBOSE SSLC Result 2023 Date and Time: Check Meghalaya Board 10th News, Toppers List and Latest Updates Here

Where to Check MBOSE Result 2023

Meghalaya Board 10th and 12th results will be announced on the official website - mbose.in. To check the results students are required to visit the official website and enter the roll number in the result link given online. Candidates will also be able to check the results through the official result portal - megresults.nic.in

How to check MBOSE Result 2023

MBOSE 10th and 12th results will be available on the official website of the board. Candidates can follow the steps provided here to check the Meghalaya 10th and 12th results.

Step 1: Visit the MBOSE official website

Step 2: Click on SSLC/ HSSLC result link

Step 3: Enter the roll number in the link given

Step 4: Download the MBOSE result for further reference

Also Read: Goa HSSC Result 2023 on May 6, 2023, Get Live Updates Here