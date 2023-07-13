CBSE Class 12 Chemistry MCQs for Chapter 7 - Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers: Best for Board Exam Preparations

CBSE Class 12 Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers MCQs: Check MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Chapter - Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers here to practise important questions for the upcoming CBSE Board Exam. Download all questions and answers in PDF.

MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers: Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers is an important chapter in Class 12 Chemistry which has been assigned a weightage of 6 marks for the annual board examination. The chapter covers the basics of the three classes of organic compounds - Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers, including their nomenclature, properties, and reactions. MCQs provided in this article will be very useful for revising important concepts used in the chapter. All the questions are prepared by the subject specialists and are based on the latest CBSE syllabus for the 2023-24 session. Answers have been provided for all questions for the convenience of students. Practise all the MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Chapter 7 - Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers to assess your knowledge of the subject and prepare for the CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Board Exam 2024. You can also download all questions and answers in PDF from the link provided in this article.

MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers (Chemistry) 2023-24

1.Which of the following cannot be made by using Williamson’s synthesis process?

(a) Methoxy benzene

(b) tert-butyl ethyl ether

(c) allyl methyl ether

(d) Di-tert-butyl ether

Answer:(d) Di-tert-butyl ether

2.Amongst the following alcohols which would react fastest with conc. HCl and ZnCl 2 ?

(a) pentan-1-ol

(b) 2-methyl butan-1-ol

(c) pentan-2-ol

(d) 2-methyl butan-2-ol

Answer: (d) 2-methyl butan-2-ol

3.Heating of phenyl methyl ether with HI produces:

(a) Iodobenzene

(b) phenol

(c) benzene d

(d) ethyl chloride

Answer:(b) phenol

4.The alcohol which is also known as wood spirit is:

(a) Methanol

(b) Ethanol

(c) Propanol

(d) Butanol

Answer:(a) Methanol

5.Find out correct order of acidic strength among the following:

(a)Ethanol>Water>Phenol

(b)Ethanol<Water<Phenol

(c)Water<Ethanol<Phenol

(d)Phenol>ethanol=Water

Answer:(b)Ethanol<Water<Phenol

6.Which of the following will not be soluble in NaHCO 3 ?

(a) 2,4,6 trinitrophenol

(b) Benzoic acid

(c) o- Nitrophenol

(d) Benzene sulphonic acid

Answer:(b) Benzoic acid

7.Which of the following reagents may be used to distinguish between phenol and benzoic acid?

(a) Neutral FeCl 3

(b) Aqueous NaOH

(c) Tollen’s reagent

(d) Molisch reagent

Answer:(a) Neutral FeCl 3

8.The product formed in the following reaction will be:

(a) Benzaldehyde

(b) Benzene

(c) Benzoquinone

(d) Benzoic acid

Answer:(c) Benzoquinone

9.Which of the following has lowest boiling point?

(a) p-Nitrophenol

(b) m-Nitrophenol

(c) o-Nitrophenol

(d) Phenol

Answer: (c) o-Nitrophenol

10.Rate of dehydration of alcohols follows the order:

(a) 2° > 1° > CH 3 OH > 3°

(b) 3° > 2° > 1° > CH 3 OH

(c) 2° > 3° > 1° > CH 3 OH

(d) CH 3 OH > 1° > 2° > 3°

Answer:(b) 3° > 2° > 1° > CH 3 OH

11.Phenol on heating with CHCl3 and NaOH gives salicylaldehyde. The reaction is called:

(a) Reimer-Tiemann reaction

(b) Gatterman-Koch reaction

(c) Cannizzaro’s reaction

(d) Hell-Volhard-Zelinsky reaction

Answer:(a) Reimer-Tiemann reaction

12.Which of the following is a secondary alcohol?

(a) 2-methylbutan-2-ol

(b) 3-methylbutan-1-ol

(c) 2-methylbutan-1-ol

(d) 3- methylbutan-2-ol

Answer:(d) 3-methylbutan-2-ol

13.When salicylic acid is heated with Zn dust, the main product formed will be:

(a) Benzene

(b) phenol

(c) Toluene

(d) Benzoic acid

Answer:(d) Benzoic acid

14.Which of the following is used for denaturation of commercial alcohol?

(a) Copper sulphate

(b) Pyridine

(c) Methyl alcohol

(d) All of the above

Answer:(d) All of the above

15.What is the product formed when phenol reacts with bromine water?

(a) White precipitate

(b) Red precipitate

(c) Blue precipitate

(d) No precipitate

Answer: (a) White precipitate

