CBSE Class 12 Chemistry MCQs for Chapter 8 Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids: Download PDF for Quick Revision

Class 12 Chemistry Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids MCQs: Revise the chapter Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids of CBSE Class 12 with the help of important MCQs provided here. All questions are prepared by subject experts and are based on new CBSE Syllabus.

Download MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids in PDF

CBSE Class 12 Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids MCQs:

The chapter Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids in CBSE Class 12 Chemistry focuses on the study of organic compounds containing aldehydes, ketones, and carboxylic acids functional groups. The chapter lays emphasis on understanding the properties, reactions, and interconversions of the functional groups. This is an important chapter which carries 8 marks towards the annual assessment for the 2023-24 session. Therefore, students must be good at all the concepts explained in the chapter. With this article of Jagran Josh, you will get a set of important multiple choice questions for an effective revision of the chapter. The MCQs by subject experts are in line with the revised CBSE syllabus and the latest NCERT Book.

Practising with MCQs is the best way to analyse your understanding of the concepts and eradicate all the confusion related to complex topics. Check all the MCQs with answers for CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Chapter 8 - Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids below and download the same from the link provided towards the end.

Also Check: CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2023-24

MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids (Chemistry) 2023-24

1.When acetaldehyde is heated with Fehling's solution, it gives a red precipitate of:

(a) Cu

(b) CuO

(c) CuSO 4

(d) Cu 2 O

Answer: (d) Cu 2 O

2.Oxidation of cyclohexene using acidified KMnO4 will give .........

(a) adipic acid

(b) hexane-1,6-dial

(c) cyclohexane carboxylic acid

(d) cyclopentane carboxylic acid

Answer: (a) adipic acid

3.Formic acid and formaldehyde can be distinguished by treating with:

(a) Benedict's solution

(b) Tollens' reagent

(c) Fehling's solution

(d) NaHCO 3

Answer:(d) NaHCO 3

4.Which of the following orders of relative strengths of acids is correct?

(a) ClCH 2 COOH > FCH 2 COOH > BrCH 2 COOH

(b) ClCH 2 COOH > BrCH 2 COOH > FCH 2 COOH

(c) BrCH 2 COOH > ClCH 2 COOH > FCH 2 COOH

(d) FCH 2 COOH > ClCH 2 COOH > BrCH 2 COOH

Answer: (d) FCH 2 COOH > ClCH 2 COOH > BrCH 2 COOH

5.Which is the most suitable reagent for the following conversion?

CH 3 -CH=C(CH 3 )-CO-CH 3 → CH 3 -CH=C(CH 3 )-COO-

(a) Tollen’sreagent

(b) Benzoyl peroxide

(c) I 2 and NaOH solution

(d) Sn and NaOH solution

Answer: (c) I 2 and NaOH solution

6.Which of the following is not a fatty acid?

(a) Stearic acid

(b) Palmitic acid

(c) Propionic acid

(d) Phenyl acetic acid

Answer:(d) Phenyl acetic acid

7.The formation of cyanohydrin from a ketone is an example of:

(a) Electrophilic addition

(b) nucleophilic addition

(c) Nucleophilic substitution

(d) electrophilic substitution

Answer:(b) nucleophilic addition

8.Acetone is mixed with bleaching powder to give:

(a) Ethanol

(b) acetaldehyde

(c) chloroform

(d) phosgene

Answer:(c) chloroform

9.Ketones react with Mg-Hg over water gives:

(a) alcohols

(b) pinacols

(c) pinacolones

(d) none of these

Answer:(b) pinacols

10.Methyl magnesium bromide on reaction with SO2 followed by hydrolysis gives

(a) methyl sulphonic acid

(b) methane sulphinic acid

(c) dithio acetic acid

(d) ethanethiol

Answer: (b) methane sulphinic acid

11.Which aldehyde will give Cannizzaro’s reaction?

(a) CH 3 CH 2 CH 2 CHO

(b) CH 3 CH 2 CHCHO

(c) (CH 3 ) 3 CCHO

(d) (CH 3 ) 2 CH 2 CH 2 CHO

Answer: (c) (CH 3 ) 3 CCHO

12.Carboxylic acids are more acidic than phenol and alcohol because of

(a) Formation of dimers

(b) Highly acidic hydrogen

(c) Resonance stabilization oftheir conjugate base

(d) Intermolecular hydrogen bonding

Answer: (c) Resonance stabilization oftheir conjugate base

13.Propionic acid with Br 2 /P yields a dibromo product. Its structure would be:

(a) CH 2 BrCH 2 COBr

(b) CH 2 BrCHBrCOOH

(c) CHBr 2 CH 2 COOH

(d) CH 3 CBr 2 COOH

Answer:(d) CH 3 CBr 2 COOH

14.Oxalic acid on treatment with conc. H2S04 gives:

(a) CO only

(b) CO 2 only

(c) CO 2 + H 2 O

(d) H 2 O+CO+CO 2

Answer:(d) H 2 O+CO+CO 2

15.The reaction in which hydrocarbons are formed when aldehydes and ketones are reduced with amalgamated zinc and conc. HCl, is called:

(a) Dow reduction

(b) Clemensen's reduction

(c) Cope reduction

(d) Wolff-Kishner reduction

Answer:(b) Clemensen's reduction

Also Read|

NCERT Book for Class 12 Chemistry