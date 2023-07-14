CBSE Class 12 Chemistry MCQs for Chapter 8 Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids: Download PDF for Quick Revision

CBSE Class 12 Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids MCQs:
The chapter Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids in CBSE Class 12 Chemistry focuses on the study of organic compounds containing aldehydes, ketones, and carboxylic acids functional groups. The chapter lays emphasis on understanding the properties, reactions, and interconversions of the functional groups. This is an important chapter which carries 8 marks towards the annual assessment for the 2023-24 session. Therefore, students must be good at all the concepts explained in the chapter. With this article of Jagran Josh, you will get a set of important multiple choice questions for an effective revision of the chapter. The MCQs by subject experts are in line with the revised CBSE syllabus and the latest NCERT Book.
Practising with MCQs is the best way to analyse your understanding of the concepts and eradicate all the confusion related to complex topics. Check all the MCQs with answers for CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Chapter 8 - Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids below and download the same from the link provided towards the end.
MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids (Chemistry) 2023-24
1.When acetaldehyde is heated with Fehling's solution, it gives a red precipitate of:
(a) Cu
(b) CuO
(c) CuSO4
(d) Cu2O
Answer: (d) Cu2O
2.Oxidation of cyclohexene using acidified KMnO4 will give .........
(a) adipic acid
(b) hexane-1,6-dial
(c) cyclohexane carboxylic acid
(d) cyclopentane carboxylic acid
Answer: (a) adipic acid
3.Formic acid and formaldehyde can be distinguished by treating with:
(a) Benedict's solution
(b) Tollens' reagent
(c) Fehling's solution
(d) NaHCO3
Answer:(d) NaHCO3
4.Which of the following orders of relative strengths of acids is correct?
(a) ClCH2COOH > FCH2COOH > BrCH2COOH
(b) ClCH2COOH > BrCH2COOH > FCH2COOH
(c) BrCH2COOH > ClCH2COOH > FCH2COOH
(d) FCH2COOH > ClCH2COOH > BrCH2COOH
Answer: (d) FCH2COOH > ClCH2COOH > BrCH2COOH
5.Which is the most suitable reagent for the following conversion?
CH3-CH=C(CH3)-CO-CH3 → CH3-CH=C(CH3)-COO-
(a) Tollen’sreagent
(b) Benzoyl peroxide
(c) I2 and NaOH solution
(d) Sn and NaOH solution
Answer: (c) I2 and NaOH solution
6.Which of the following is not a fatty acid?
(a) Stearic acid
(b) Palmitic acid
(c) Propionic acid
(d) Phenyl acetic acid
Answer:(d) Phenyl acetic acid
7.The formation of cyanohydrin from a ketone is an example of:
(a) Electrophilic addition
(b) nucleophilic addition
(c) Nucleophilic substitution
(d) electrophilic substitution
Answer:(b) nucleophilic addition
8.Acetone is mixed with bleaching powder to give:
(a) Ethanol
(b) acetaldehyde
(c) chloroform
(d) phosgene
Answer:(c) chloroform
9.Ketones react with Mg-Hg over water gives:
(a) alcohols
(b) pinacols
(c) pinacolones
(d) none of these
Answer:(b) pinacols
10.Methyl magnesium bromide on reaction with SO2 followed by hydrolysis gives
(a) methyl sulphonic acid
(b) methane sulphinic acid
(c) dithio acetic acid
(d) ethanethiol
Answer: (b) methane sulphinic acid
11.Which aldehyde will give Cannizzaro’s reaction?
(a) CH3CH2CH2CHO
(b) CH3CH2CHCHO
(c) (CH3)3CCHO
(d) (CH3)2CH2CH2CHO
Answer: (c) (CH3)3CCHO
12.Carboxylic acids are more acidic than phenol and alcohol because of
(a) Formation of dimers
(b) Highly acidic hydrogen
(c) Resonance stabilization oftheir conjugate base
(d) Intermolecular hydrogen bonding
Answer: (c) Resonance stabilization oftheir conjugate base
13.Propionic acid with Br2/P yields a dibromo product. Its structure would be:
(a) CH2BrCH2COBr
(b) CH2BrCHBrCOOH
(c) CHBr2CH2COOH
(d) CH3CBr2COOH
Answer:(d) CH3CBr2COOH
14.Oxalic acid on treatment with conc. H2S04 gives:
(a) CO only
(b) CO2 only
(c) CO2 + H2O
(d) H2O+CO+CO2
Answer:(d) H2O+CO+CO2
15.The reaction in which hydrocarbons are formed when aldehydes and ketones are reduced with amalgamated zinc and conc. HCl, is called:
(a) Dow reduction
(b) Clemensen's reduction
(c) Cope reduction
(d) Wolff-Kishner reduction
Answer:(b) Clemensen's reduction
