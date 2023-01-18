MDL Recruitment 2023 for 200 Graduate/Diploma Apprentice Posts @mazagondock.in: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

MDL has invited online application for the 200 Graduate/Diploma Apprentice Posts on its official website. Check MDL Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

MDL Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) has invited application for 200 Graduate/Diploma/General Stream Apprentice Post. These positions are available in various trades including Computer/Civil/Electrical/Electrical and Telecommunication/Mechanical/Computer Application/Event Management and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for MDL Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Job Notification on or before 02 February 2023.

Out of total 200 vacancies, 115 posts are for Graduate Apprentice, 35 are for Diploma Apprentice and 50 are for General Stream Apprentice posts.

Notification Details MDL Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Job :

ADVT/MDLATS/03/2022 and ADVT/MDLATS/04/2023

Important Date MDL Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 06 February 2023.

Vacancy Details MDL Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Graduate Apprentice-115

Diploma Apprentice-35

General Stream Apprentice-50



Eligibility Criteria MDL Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Graduate Apprentice-A Degree in Engineering or Technology granted by a Statutory University in relevant discipline

Diploma Apprentice-A Diploma in Engineering or technology granted by a State Council or Board of Technical Education established by a State Government in relevant discipline.

General Stream Apprentice-The degree in B. B. A., B. com , B. C. A., Social work and Event Management granted by a statutory university in relevant discipline.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/age limit/experience/eligibility and other updates for these posts.



How To Download: MDL Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Job Notification

Visit the official website of National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS)-http://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in/

Go to the Announcements Section on the home page.

Click on the link - ‘ Advt for Engagement of General Stream Graduate , Engineering Graduate and Diploma Apprentices batch 22-23' available on the home page.

Now you will get the PDF of the MDL Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Job Notification in a new window.

Download MDL Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Job Notification and save the same for your future reference.

Click Here For MDL Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Job PDF





How To Apply MDL Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through the Govt. NATS Portal on or before 06 February 2023. You can check the notification link for details in this regards.