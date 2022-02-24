MDL DV Schedule 2022 Out for Non Executive Post @mazagondock.in, Check Process to Download

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) has released the Document Verification/Trade Test Date schedule for the Non-Executive posts on its official website- mazagondock.in. Download PDF.

How to Download MDL Non-Executive DV Schedule 2022 Check Steps

Candidates are advised to take Print Out of MDL Non-Executive DV Schedule 2022 and save a copy for future reference.

All such candidates qualified for the Document Verification/Trade Test round should note that they will have to carry all original documents with photocopy, two passport size photographs, application form for the trade test applied.

According to the short notice released, date of online exams for the vacancies for which online exam is to be conducted will be displayed on 20 March 2022. Dates for Trade Test of candidates who are found Eligible based on their representation will be displayed on 04 March 2022.

