Medical Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: CHO/MO/GDMO/SR, Paramedical/NHM Jobs @ NHM, DMHO, ESIC,BFUHS Nurse, IGIMS and others

The online application process is going on for more than 2600+ Government Jobs in Medical Officer (Specialist), General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO), Senior Resident, Specialists and other on the official website of West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB).

Candidates with certain educational qualification can apply for Medical Officer Recruitment 2020. In a bid to apply for Medical Officer Recruitment 2020 Job Notification, candidates should have Medical qualifications included in the Ist or IInd Schedule or Part-2 of the IIIrd Schedule of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956 ) and Registration as Medical Practitioner in the Medical Council of India (MCI) or any other State Medical Council (SMC).

NHM Palghar Recruitment 2020 for 121 Vacancies for MO and Other Posts

NHM Palghar Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission (NHM), District Health Society, Palghar, Maharashtra has notified for the 121 Vacancies for MO, Physician, Anesthetist and Medical Officer on its official website.

Candidates with certain educational qualification can apply for NHM Palghar Recruitment 2020 through offline mode in the prescribed format from 08 October to 23 October 2020.

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 3 October 2020.

NHM Palghar Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 121

Physician - 24 Posts

Anesthetist - 21 Posts

Medical Officer - 76 Posts

NHM Palghar Recruitment 2020: PDF





How to Apply for NHM Maharashtra Palghar Recruitment for Physician, Anesthetist and MO Posts ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 23 October 2020.

NHM Srikakulam Recruitment 2020 for 225 Specialists MO, Medical Officer, Staff Nurse, Lab Technician & Other Posts

NHM Srikakulam Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission (NHM) Srikakulam has invited applications for the 225 Specialist MO, Medical Officer, Staff Nurse, Lab Technician & Other Posts on its official website.

Candidates having educational qualification i.e. Medical Graduate (MBBS) and MD Gynecology or Diploma with additional qualification can apply for NHM Srikakulam Recruitment 2020.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for National Health Mission (NHM) Srikakulam Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed application format on or before 10 October 2020.

Important Date:

Last date of Receipt of application form: 10 October 2020

NHM Srikakulam Specialist MO, Medical Officer, Staff Nurse, Lab Technician and other Vacancy Details

Specialist Medical Officer: 11 Posts

Cardiologist: 01 Post

Medical Officer: 12 Posts

Physiotherapist: 02 Posts

Psychologist: 04 Posts

Staff Nurse: 140 Posts

Lab Technician, Blood Bank Technician: 03 Posts

MO, Dental: 02 Posts

Monitoring Consultant: 01 Post

District Epidemiologist, Epidemiologist: 02 Posts

Dietitian/Nutritionist: 01 Post

Audiologist & Speech Therapist: 01 Post

Optometrist: 01 Post

Early interventionist cum special educator: 01 Post

Social Worker: 03 Posts

Dental Technician: 01 Post

Administrative Staff: 01 Post

Supervisors:01 Post

OT Technician: 11 Posts

Support Staff: 05 Posts

Cook cum Caretaker: 01 Post

Ward Cleaners: 03 Posts

Data Entry Operation: 01 Post

District Account Officer: 01 Post

Specialist: 03 Posts

Dental Hygienist: 09 Posts

Psychiatrists: 01 Post

Field Worker: 01 Post

Hospital Attendant: 01 Post

Sanitary Attendant:01 Post

NHM Srikakulam Recruitment 2020: PDF





How to apply

Interested persons can apply for National Health Mission (NHM) Srikakulam Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed application format on or before 10 October 2020. Eligible persons can apply to the post through the prescribed format and send the applications along with other necessary documents to the Address mentioned in the Notification.

DMHO, Krishna Recruitment 2020 for 170 Staff Nurse, OT Technician, MO, Social worker & Other Posts

DMHO, Krishna Recruitment 2020: District Medical & Health Officer (DMHO), Krishna has released notifications for the invited applications for the 170 Posts of Staff Nurse, OT Technician, MO, Social worker and other posts. Candidates with certain educational qualification can apply for DMHO, Krishna Recruitment 2020.

Interested persons can apply for District Medical & Health Officer (DMHO), Krishna Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed application format on or before 10 October 2020.

Important Date:

Date of Issue of Notification: 30 September 2020

Last date of Receipt of application: 10 October 2020

Publishing merit list and calling for objections: 15 October 2020

Publication of final merit list and selection with rule of reservation: 17 October 2020

Issue of appointment orders: 19 October 2020

DMHO, Krishna Recruitment 2020: PDF





How to apply

Interested persons can apply for District Medical & Health Officer (DMHO), Krishna Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed application format on or before 10 October 2020.

ESIC Hyderabad Recruitment 2020 for 114 Consultant/Senior/Junior Resident Posts @esic.nic.in



ESIC Hyderabad Recruitment 2020: Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hyderabad has released the job notification for the 114 posts of Consultants/Senior Resident/ and Junior Resident on its official website. Candidates having certain educational qualification can apply for ESIC Hyderabad Recruitment 2020 on or before 11 October 2020.

Important Dates for ESIC Hyderabad Recruitment 2020 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 11 October 2020

Date of walk-in-interview: 13/14 October 2020

Vacancy Details for ESIC Hyderabad Recruitment 2020 Notification:

Consultant (General Medicine)-02

Consultant(Pulmonologist)-02

Consultant (Critical Care)-04

Senior Resident (Broad Specialties)-46

Junior Resident (Broad Specialties)-60

ESIC Hyderabad Recruitment 2020 Notification: PDF





How to Apply for ESIC Hyderabad Recruitment 2020 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts with the official website www.esic.in after following the instructions mentioned in the notification on or before 11 October 2020.

BFUHS Nurse Recruitment 2020 for 598 Staff Nurse Vacancies @bfuhs.ac.in

BFUHS Nurse Recruitment 2020: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has invited applications for the 598 posts of Staff Nurse on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for BFUHS Nurse Recruitment 2020 on or before 20 October 2020.

Candidates having educational qualification as Senior Secondary Part-II Examination or its equivalent from a recognized University or institution with additional as mentioned in the notification can apply for 598 vacancies notified under Department of Health and Family Welfare.

Online applications are invited for BFUHS Recruitment 2020. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts on official website www.bfuhs.ac.in on or before 20 October 2020.

Important Dates

Starting Date to apply online - 01 October 2020

Last Date to Apply Online - 20 October 2020

BFUHS Vacancy Details

Staff Nurse - 598 Posts



BFUHS Nurse Recruitment 2020: PDF





How to apply for BFUHS Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for BFUHS Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on or before 20 October 2020. Candidates can take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference.

DHFWS Howrah Recruitment 2020 for 75 Staff Nurse, Lab Technician & Other Posts

DHFWS Howrah Job Notification: District Health and Family Welfare Samiti (DHFWS) Howrah has released the job notifications for the 75 Staff Nurse, Lab Technician & Other Posts on its official website. Candidates holding certain educational qualification including GNM, DMLT, 12th and other additional as mentioned in the notification can apply for DHFWS Howrah Job Notification.

Candidates should note that they can apply for District Health and Family Welfare Samiti Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed application format on or before 15 October 2020.

Important Date:

Last date of submission of Application Form: 15 October 2020 by 05:00 pm

DHFWS Howrah Staff Nurse, Lab Technician and other Vacancy Details

Medical Officer: 02 Posts

Yoga Trainer: 03 Posts

Office Assistant: 01 Post

Karmabandhu: 02 Posts

RNTCP Lab Technician/Sputum Microscopist: 03 Posts

Tuberculosis Health Visitor (TBHV): 02 Posts

Laboratory Technician (NUHM): 01 Post

Laboratory Technician Thalassemia Control: 01 Post

Counselor Lady: 01 Post

Laboratory Technician (NCD): 01 Post

Staff Nurse: 57 Posts

Senior Treatment Supervisor (STS): 01 Post

DHFWS Howrah Recruitment 2020:PDF



How to Apply

Interested candidates can apply for District Health and Family Welfare Samiti Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed application format on or before 15 October 2020.

IGIMS Recruitment 2020 for 71 Nursing Officer, Jr Lab Technologist, Pharmacist & Other Posts

Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Science (IGIMS) Job Notification: Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Science (IGIMS) has released job notifications for the 71 posts of Nursing Officer, Jr Lab Technologist, Pharmacist and other posts on its official website.

Candidates having certain educational qualification can apply for Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Science (IGIMS) Job Notification. Interested candidates can apply for Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Science (IGIMS) Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed application format on or before 31 October 2020.

Out of 71 Posts there are Nursing Officer 27 Post, Junior Medical Laboratory Technologist 23 Post, Pharmacist Grade-II 02 Post, Perfusionist 06 Post, Librarian Grade-III 03 Post, Central Workshop Superintendent 01 Post, Technician Radiology Grade II 03 Post, Medical Record Technician 02 Post, Junior Occupational Therapist 02 Post, Driver Ordinary Grade 03 Post, Data Entry Operator Grade A 01 Post, and Technician Radiotherapy Grade II 02 Post announced here.

Important Date:

Date for online registration of Applications Form: 10 October 2020 from 10:00 am

Last date of submission of Application Form: 31 October 2020

IGIMS Nursing Officer, Jr Lab Technologist, Pharmacist and other Vacancy Details

Nursing Officer: 27 Posts

Junior Medical Laboratory Technologist: 23 Posts

Pharmacists Grade-II: 02 Posts

Perfusionist: 06 Posts

Librarian Grade-II: 03 Posts

Central Workshop Superintendent: 03 Posts

Technician (Radiology) Grade-II: 03 Posts

Medical Record Technician: 02 Posts

Junior Occupational Therapist: 02 Posts

Driver (Ordinary Grade): 03 Posts

Data Entry Operator Grade-A: 01 Post

Technician (Radiotherapy) Grade-II: 02 Posts



IGIMS Recruitment 2020: PDF





How to Apply

Interested candidates can apply for Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Science (IGIMS) Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed application format on or before 31 October 2020.

GMC Jammu Recruitment 2020 for 60 EEG Technician, Anesthesia Assistant & Other Posts

Government Medical College, Jammu Recruitment 2020: Government Medical College, Jammu has invited applications for the 60 Paramedical Posts including EEG Technician, Anesthesia Assistant and other posts. Candidates with certain educational qualification including Class 10+2 with Science/diploma in Medical Lab with Technology/Pharmacy/B.Sc with X-ray Technology and other additional qualification can apply for GMC Jammu Recruitment 2020.

Interested persons can apply for Government Medical College, Jammu Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed application format on or before 05 October 2020.

Important Date:

Last Date for Receipt of Application: 05 October 2020

Government Medical College, Jammu EEG Technician, Anesthesia Assistant and other Vacancy Details

EEG Technician: 03 Posts

Anesthesia Assistant: 05 Posts

Sterilization Tech.:03 Posts

Dialysis Tech: 01 Post

X-ray Tech: 06 Posts

Theatre Assistant: 02 Posts

Theatre Assistant: 01 Post

Gas Mistry: 05 Posts

Tech.: 05 Posts

Pharmacist: 06 Posts

Staff Nurse: 20 Posts

Occupational Therapist: 03 Posts

GMC Jammu Recruitment 2020:PDF





How to apply

Interested persons can apply for Government Medical College, Jammu Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed application format on or before 05 October 2020.

CMOH, Hooghly Recruitment 2020 for Molecular Biologist and Lab Technician Posts



CMOH, Hooghly Job Notification: Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) Hooghly has invited applications for the recruitment to the posts of Molecular Biologist and Lab Technician posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for CMOH, Hooghly Job Notification.

Candidates applying for CMOH, Hooghly Job Notification should note that selection will be done on the basis of their performance in the walk-in-interview on 01 October 2020.



Important Date:

Walk-in-interview Date: 01 October 2020 at 11:00 am

Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) Hooghly Molecular Biologist and Lab Technician Vacancy Details

Molecular Biologist: 01 Post

Lab Technician: 04 Posts

CMOH, Hooghly Recruitment 2020 for Molecular Biologist and Lab Technician Posts: PDF

How to Apply

Eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 01 October 2020. Check the notification link for details in this regard.

Southern Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2020 for 32 Vacancies for GDMO, Physician @sr.indianrailways.gov.in



Southern Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2020: Southern Railway has invited applications for recruitment to the 32 Paramedical posts including Intensivsts, Diagnostic, Physician and GDMO and other. Candidates with certain educational qualification can apply for Southern Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2020. Interested candidates can apply to the posts on or before 6 October 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application: 6 October 2020

Southern Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Intensivists - 8 Posts

Diagnostic Radiologists - 4 Posts

Physician - 6 Posts

GDMO - 14 Posts

Southern Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2020 Notification: PDF





How to apply for Southern Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts by sending applications along with the documents to covid19cmp20@gmail.com on or before 6 November 2020 till 6 PM.

ESIC Kerala Recruitment 2020 for 15 Doctors Posts

ESIC Kerala Job Notification: Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Kerala has invited applications for the recruitment to the posts of Doctor on its official website. Candidates with certain educational qualification can apply for ESIC Kerala Job Notification.

Selection will be done on the basis of the performance of the candidates in the walk-in-interview scheduled on 07 October 2020.

ESIC Kerala Recruitment 2020 to fill in 15 vacant posts. Walk-in for 15 Doctors Posts will be conducted on 07 October 2020. These vacancies are in Employees' State Insurance Corporation, Kerala on Contract Basis.

Important Date:

Walk-in-interview Date: 07 October2020

ESIC Kerala Doctors Vacancy Details

ESIC Kerala Recruitment 2020: PDF

How to Apply

Eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 07 October 2020. Interested person may appear for interview with attested photocopies of essential documents as mentioned in the notification.

DHFWS Punjab Recruitment 2020 for 40 Medical Officer Posts

Directorate of Health & Family Welfare (DHFW), Punjab Job Notification: Directorate Of Health & Family Welfare (DHFW), Punjab has invited applications for 40 Medical Officer posts on its official website. Candidates with certain educational qualification i.e. MBBS Degree and holding a Post Graduate degree in requisite specialty, recognized by the Medical Council of India (MCI) can apply for Directorate Of Health & Family Welfare (DHFW), Punjab Job Notification.

Interested candidates can apply for Directorate of Health & Family Welfare (DHFW), Punjab Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed application format on or before 27 September 2020.



Important Date:

Closing date for online registration: 27 September 2020 (04:00 pm)

Directorate of Health & Family Welfare (DHFW), Punjab Medical Officer Vacancy Details

Medical Officer (Specialists): 40 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Medical Officer (Specialists) Job

DHFWS Punjab Recruitment 2020 for 40 Medical Officer Posts: PDF





How to Apply

Interested candidates can apply for Directorate Of Health & Family Welfare (DHFW), Punjab Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed application format on or before 27 September 2020. Persons are requested to fill the online application form at official website www.pbhealth.gov.in on or before 27 September 2020, 4:00 pm.

NHM MP CHO Recruitment 2020: 3800 Community Health Officer (CHOs) Posts @nhmmp.gov.in

NHM MP CHO Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission (NHM), Madhya Pradesh has notified for 3800 Posts of Community Health Officers (CHOs). In a bid to apply for these Posts, candidates should have certain educational qualification as mentioned in the notification.

Candidates can apply for 3,800 contractual vacancies under NHM MP CHO Recruitment 2020 to be filled in a phased manner during Jan-Dec, 2021. The last date for submission of online application for NHM MP CHO Recruitment 2020 is 8 October 2020.



NHM MP CHO Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Community Health Officer- 3800 Posts

NHM MP CHO Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: B.Sc. (Nursing) OR Post Basic B. Sc. (Nursing)with Integrated Certificate Course in Community Health recognized by Indian Nursing Council.

NHM MP CHO Recruitment 2020: PDF





How to apply for NHM MP CHO Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can register themselves through the online mode at nhmmp.gov.in on or before 8 October 2020.

ESIC Ludhiana Recruitment 2020 for Senior Resident, Specialists Posts@esic.nic.in

ESIC Ludhiana Recruitment 2020: Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Ludhiana has notified for the 26 posts of Super Specialists/Senior Residents for ESIC Model Hospital, Ludhiana. Candidates with certain educational qualification including P.G. Degree or P.G. Diploma in concerned Specialty from recognized university and other additional qualification can apply for ESIC Ludhiana Recruitment 2020. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for the walk-in-interview scheduled on 23 September 2020.

Applying candidates should note that selection for the ESIC Ludhiana Recruitment 2020 will be done on the basis of their performance in the interview scheduled on 23 September 2020.



Important Dates for ESIC Ludhiana Senior Resident, Specialists Recruitment 2020:

Date of walk-in-interview: 23 September 2020

Vacancy Details for ESIC Ludhiana Senior Resident, Specialists Recruitment 2020:

Senior Residents-20

Anaesthesia-1

Gen. Medicine-2

Gen. Surgery -3

ICU-1

Obs. & Gynae-6

Orthopaedics-3

Paediatrics-2

Pulm. Medicine-1

Radiology-1

Specialists-06

Anaesthesia-2

Dermatology & STD-1

Gen. Medicine-1

Orthopaedics-1

Radiology-1

ESIC Ludhiana Recruitment 2020: PDF





How to Apply for ESIC Ludhiana Senior Resident, Specialists Recruitment 2020:

The eligible and desirous candidates fulfilling the educational qualifications/eligibility conditions should appear for Walk-in-interview with their application along with original certificates and one set of attested photocopy of the relevant documents to the office of Medical Superintendent, ESIC Model Hospital, Bharat Nagar, Ludhiana on 23 September 2020. Application form can be downloaded and result can be seen on website- www.esichospitals.gov.in

ONGC MO Recruitment 2020 for Medical Officer Posts

ONGC MO Recruitment 2020: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer on its official website. The posts is available at its Silchar work-centre on a consolidated honorarium. Candidates with certain Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 25 September 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 25 September 2020

ONGC MO Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Medical Officer - 7 Posts

ONGC MO Recruitment 2020: PDF



How to apply for ONGC MO Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates shall apply only through email to choudhury_somnath@ongc.co.in/Chakrabarty_Alimita@ongc.co.in on or before 25 September 2020. Candidates can refer to the notification hyperlink for more details.

PGIMER Chandigarh Faculty Recruitment 2020 for 121 Medical Faculty Posts



PGIMER Chandigarh Recruitment 2020: Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) has invited applications for recruitment to the 121 posts of Professor, Additional Professor, Associate Professor & Assistant Professors.

Candidates with certain educational qualification can apply for PGIMER Chandigarh Recruitment 2020. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 4 October 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of the application: 4 October 2020

PGIMER Chandigarh Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Professor- 30 Posts

Additional Professor - 23 Posts

Associate Professor - 28 Posts

Assistant Professors - 40 Posts

PGIMER Chandigarh Recruitment 2020





How to apply for PGIMER Chandigarh Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents through registered post or Speed Post or personally only to the Administrative Officer (Recruitment Cell), AIIMS, Bathinda-151001, Punjab so as to reach before 4 October 2020 till 5 PM.

ICMR Recruitment 2020 for 141 Scientist Vacancies @icmr.nic.in

ICMR Recruitment 2020: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has invited applications for the 141 Posts of Scientist-B against backlog vacancies of SC/ST on its official website. Candidates having educational qualification including MBBS degree recognized by MCI/NMC and First Class Post Graduate degree from a recognized University in any of the following subjects have good chance to apply for ICMR Recruitment 2020.

Candidates applying for ICMR Recruitment 2020 should note that the closing date for online registration & submission of online applications is 02 October 2020.



Important Dates

Opening date for online registration for filling up of online application - 12 September 2020

Closing date for online registration & submission of online applications - 02 October 2020

ICMR Scientist B Vacancy Details

Scientist B - (Medical / Non-Medical) - 141 Posts

ICMR Recruitment 2020: PDF





How to Apply for ICMR Scientist B Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on official website on or before 02 October 2020.

NITRD Recruitment 2020 for 16 Senior Resident Posts

NITRD Job Notification: National Institute of Tuberculosis and Respiratory Diseases (NITRD) has invited applications for the 16 Senior Resident Posts on its official website. Candidates with certain educational qualification including MBBS with Post Graduate Degree/Diploma with PhD Degree from any recognized university or Institute can apply for these posts.

Eligible candidates may appear in walk-in Interviews for 16 vacancies of Senior Resident on contract basis in National Institute of Tuberculosis and Respiratory Diseases (NITRD) to be held on 29 September 2020 (09:00 am).

Important Date:•

Walk-in-interview Date: 29 September 2020 at 09:00 am

Vacancy Details

Senior Resident (TB and Chest Diseases): 11 Posts

Senior Resident (Radiology): 01 Post

Senior Resident (Biochemistry): 01 Post

Senior Resident (Pathology): 01 Post

Senior Resident (Anaesthesia):01 Post

Senior Resident (Molecular Medicine): 01 Post

NITRD Recruitment 2020 for 16 Senior Resident Posts: PDF





How to Apply

Eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 29 September 2020.

ESIC Mumbai Recruitment 2020, Walk in for 79 Senior Resident & Specialist Posts

ESIC Mumbai Job Notification: Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Mumbai has notified for the 79 Senior Resident & Specialist Posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 24 and 25 September 2020.

Candidates with certain educational qualification can apply for ESIC Mumbai Job Notification. These posts are in Employees State Insurance Corporation, Mumbai, Maharashtra on Contract Basis.



Important Date:•

Walk-in-interview Date: 24 and 25 September 2020

ESIC Mumbai Recruitment 2020: PDF

ESIC Kalaburagi Recruitment 2020 for Junior Residents/Senior Resident Posts @esic.nic.in

Employee’s State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Kalaburagi Job Notification: Employee’s State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Kalaburagi has invited applications for the 74 Junior Residents/Senior Resident posts on its official website.

Candidates with certain educational qualification including PG Degree/Diploma (MD/MS/DNB/Dip) in the concerned Post Graduate subject can apply and can attend walk-in-Interview scheduled on 15 September 2020.

In a bid to apply for the Employee’s State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Kalaburagi Job Notification, you can check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Notification details

No. 532/GLBMC/A/12/12/Contractual Appointment/2020

Date 07/09/2020

Important Dates

Date of walk-in-interview: 15 September 2020

Vacancy Details

Junior Residents-21 Posts

Senior Residents-53 Posts

ESIC Kalaburagi Recruitment 2020 for Junior Residents/Senior Resident Posts: PDF





How to Apply

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 15 September 2020 with the application form enclosed with the short notification.

ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2020 for 46 Senior Resident, Specialists Posts @esic.nic.in

Employee's State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Delhi Job Notification: Employee's State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Delhi has notified for the 46 vacant Posts of Senior Resident/Specialists and other. Candidates with certain educational qualification including MBBS with PG Degree/DNB/Diploma or equivalent can apply for Employee's State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Delhi Job Notification.

Candidates applying for Employee's State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Delhi Job Notification should note that selection will be done on the basis of their performance in the Interview scheduled on 08 September 2020.

Important Dates for Employee's State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Delhi Job Notification:

Date of walk-in-interview: 08 September 2020

Vacancy Details for Employee's State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Delhi Job Notification:

Senior Resident-26 Posts

PEADS-05

Medicine-06

Surgery-03

Anesthesia-06

Gyane-03

Dental-01

Cuest-01

Radiology-01

Senior Resident (One Year)-11 Posts

PEADS-01

ENT-01

Orthopedics-02

Anesthesia-03

Gyane-02

Casualty-02

Specialists(One Year)-03 Posts

Pathology-01

Surgery-01

Radiology-01

Part Time Super Specialists-06

Cardiology-01

Nephrology-01

Endocrinology-01

Gastroentrology-01

Urology-01

Neurology-01



ESIC Delhi 46 Senior Resident and Specialists Recruitment: PDF





How to Apply for Employee's State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Delhi Job Notification:

Candidates will have to appear for the walk-in-interview on 08 September 2020 with complete Bio-data as per format uploaded on website along with duly affixed recent passport size photo and other documents as mentioned in the notification.

NLC Recruitment 2020 for 25 Senior Resident and Junior Resident Posts

Neyveli Lignite Corporation Limited (NLC) Job Notification: Neyveli Lignite Corporation Limited (NLC) has invited applications for the 25 Senior Resident and Junior Resident Posts on its official website. Interested candidates can apply for Neyveli Lignite Corporation Limited (NLC) Recruitment 2020 in the prescribed application format on or before 16 September 2020.

Important Date:

Opening of Online submission of application Date & Time: 03 September 2020 at 10:00 Hrs.

Closing of Online submission of application Date & Time: 16 September 2020 at 17:00 Hrs.

Last Date for On-line payment of Fees: 16 September 2020 at 23:45 Hrs.

Date of Personal Interview (Tentative): 28 to 30 September 2020



Neyveli Lignite Corporation Limited (NLC) Senior Resident and Junior Resident Vacancy Details

Senior Resident and Junior Resident: 25 Posts

Neyveli Lignite Corporation Limited (NLC) Job Notification: PDF





How to Apply

Interested candidates can apply for Neyveli Lignite Corporation Limited (NLC) Recruitment 2020 in the prescribed application format on or before 16 September 2020.

BSAH Delhi Recruitment 2020 for 27 Senior Resident Posts @health.delhigovt.nic.in

Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital (BSAH), New Delhi Jobs Notification: Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital (BSAH), New Delhi has notified for the 27 Senior Resident posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on or before 09 September 2020. The walk-in-interview for Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital (BSAH), New Delhi Jobs Notification will be conducted on 11 September 2020.



Vacancy Details for Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital (BSAH), New Delhi Jobs Notification:

Senior Resident: 27 Posts

Departments-11

Pulmonology-01

Ophthalmology-02

ENT-02

Forensic Medicine-03

ORTHOPEDICS-08



Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital (BSAH), New Delhi Jobs: PDF





How to Apply for Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital (BSAH), New Delhi Jobs Notification:

The candidate can apply with the link- https://forms.gle/6ViNrrmQrRtvWc919 and should report for the interview on the scheduled date, between 9.00 AM and 10 AM on 11 September 2020 at the Office of Medical Director, Dr. BSA Hospital, Sector –VI, Rohini, Delhi - 110085.

BARC Recruitment 2020 for Medical Officer and other Posts @barc.gov.in

BARC Recruitment 2020: Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has notified for the Medical/Scientific Officer D, Medical /Scientific Officer-C and other posts on its official website. Candidates with ceryain educational qualification can apply for Medical/Scientific Officer and Technical Officer posts under BARC Recruitment 2020. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format from 30 August to 15 September 2020 at barc.gov.in

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 30 August 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 15 September 2020



Vacancy Details:

Medical/Scientific Officer D (Obstetrics & Gynecology) - 1 Post

Medical/Scientific Officer - D (Dental Surgeon-Pedodonita) - 1 Post

Medical/ Scientific Officer-D (Radiology) - 1 Post

Medical /Scientific Officer-C (General Duty Medical Officer) - 1 Post

Medical /Scientific Officer-C (Medical)- 1 Post

Technical Officer-C (Chemistry), Mechanical Engineering, Instrumentation/Electronic Engineering - 3 Posts

BARC Recruitment 2020: PDF





How to apply for BARC Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 15 September 2020 at barc.gov.in. Candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

SAIL Recruitment 2020: Notification Released for RHOs/Registrars and other posts @sailcareers.com

SAIL Recruitment 2020 Notification for RHOs/Registrars /Sr Registrars: Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has invited applications for recruitment to the posts of RHOs/Registrars /Sr.Registrars. Candidates with certain educational qualification can apply for SAIL Recruitment 2020 Notification for RHOs/Registrars /Sr Registrars posts.

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format and appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 31 August 2020.



Important Dates for SAIL Recruitment 2020 Notification for RHOs/Registrars /Sr.Registrars:

Date of walk-in-interview:31 August 2020

Vacancy Details for SAIL Recruitment 2020 Notification for RHOs/Registrars /Sr.Registrars:

RHOs

Registrars

Sr.Registrars

SAIL Recruitment 2020 Notification for RHOs/Registrars /Sr Registrars: PDF





How to Apply for SAIL Recruitment 2020 Notification for RHOs/Registrars /Sr.Registrars:

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in for Interview, on the 31August 2020 with all relevant documents.

ESIC Faridabad Recruitment 2020 for 103 SR, JR and Tutor Posts

ESIC Medical College, Faridabad, Haryana Job Notification: ESIC Medical College, Faridabad, Haryana has notified for the 103 SR, JR and Tutor. Candidates with certain educational qualification can apply for ESIC Medical College, Faridabad, Haryana Job Notification with its official website. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 28 August 2020.

Applying c candidates for ESIC Faridabad Recruitment 2020 should note that selection will be done on the basis of their performance in the interview.



ESIC Medical College SR, JR and Tutor Vacancy Details

Senior Resident (03 years): 29 Posts

Senior Resident (GDMO): 39 Posts

Junior Resident (01 years): 22 Posts

Tutor: 13 Posts



Official Notification Download Here: PDF





How to Apply

Eligible persons may appear for walk-in-interview on 28 August 2020 along with duly filled complete application form in the prescribed format and self attested photocopies and original documents for verification.