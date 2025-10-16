Anukriti Tomar UPSC: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts the Civil Services Examination (CSE) each year to recruit candidates for the All India Services. These services include Indian Administrative Services (IAS), Indian Police Services (IPS), Indian Foreign Services (IFS), Indian Revenue Services (IRS), and many other Group A and B services. Anukriti Tomar has cleared the UPSC CSE 2023 while securing Rank 53. Her name was not in the final list of candidates who were eligible to be appointed for the services. Her name was placed in the reserve list, where those candidates are placed, who have cleared the exam but due to insufficient number of vacancies they cannot be appointed. Who is Anukriti Tomar? Anukriti Tomar hails from Khurja, Bulandshahr district in Uttar Pradesh.Her father, Sanjeev Kumar Tomar, serves as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in the Uttar Pradesh Police and holds the post of CO (Circle Officer). Anukriti grew up in an environment where service to the nation was already seen and it also brought discipline in her life.

Anukriti Educational Background Anukriti completed her schooling from Rajiv International School, Khurja, where she consistently performed well in academics. After her schooling, she earned a Master’s degree from IGNOU (Indira Gandhi National Open University). Later, she pursued B.A. LL.B from Symbiosis Law School, Pune. During this time, she had started preparing for UPSC as well. Anukriti UPSC Journey One of the most attention paying aspects of Anukriti’s journey is that she prepared for UPSC without any coaching. She relied on self-study, discipline, and consistent effort to prepare for this exam using her own preparation strategy and skills. She secured an All India Rank 53 in the UPSC 2023 Civil Services Reserve List. Her preparation journey is an inspiration to many because she prepared while doing self-study and carving her own path.

Read: Who is IAS Srushti Deshmukh whose Marksheet went Viral: Meet the Woman who Cleared UPSC in 1st Attempt Meet Uttarakhand’s Geetika Tamta: Quit Social Media to Clear UPSC and Become IFS Anukriti UPSC Strategy & Approach Self-study over coaching: She carved out her own path to success in the UPSC exam by doing self-preparation with discipline and perseverance.

Preparing with studies: She started preparing for UPSC while studying Law at Symbiosis college.

Resources: There are many openly available resources to prepare for the UPSC CSE. She has used these resources diligently in her preparation.

Discipline & perseverance: Her journey underscores steady effort over time rather than last-minute cramming. Anukriti’s UPSC journey is a testament to self-discipline, hard work, and perseverance. With consistent efforts in the right direction, anyone can clear the UPSC exam.