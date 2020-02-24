Meghalaya Board SSLC Date Sheet 2020- MBOSE Class 10th Time Table 2020

The Meghalaya Board Of School Education or MBOSE has released the Meghalaya Board SSLC Date Sheet 2020 on its official website. The Meghalaya Board has released an official notification through which the authorities published the MBOSE SSLC Exam Routine 2020 on the official website that is mbose.in. The Meghalaya Board SSLC Exam Routine 2020 published by us on this page is the same as published by the authorities on the official website. The students appearing for the MBOSE Class 10th Examination 2020/ Meghalaya SSLC Examination 2020 are advised to note the MBOSE SSLC Exam Routine 2020 carefully from this page.

MBOSE SSLC Exam Routine 2020/ Meghalaya Class 10th Date Sheet 2020

Meghalaya SSLC Exam Routine 2020 / MBOSE Class 10th Date Sheet 2020:

Dates Subjects Timings: 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. 4th March 2020 Wednesday English 6th March 2020 Friday Health and Physical Education Health Education Computer Science Vocational Subjects 9th March 2020 Monday Science and Technology 11th March 2020 Wednesday Indian Languages / Additional English 13th March 2020 Friday Social Science / Social Studies 16th March 2020 Monday Mathematics

