Meghalaya Police Admit Card 2020 for PET for Constable, SI and Other Posts Released @megpolice.gov.in, Meghalaya Police PET from 17 March

Meghalaya Police Admit Card 2020: Meghalaya Police has released the admit card of Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for various posts of SF -10 Group, AB/UB Group and Follower Group in Meghalaya Police. The candidates who applied for Meghalaya Police Recruitment 2019 can download and print out their Meghalaya Police PET Admit Card from Meghalaya Police website www.megpolice.gov.in.

The candidates can also download Meghalaya Police Admit Card through the link given below by providing your reference number which they have obtained while applying for the post and date of birth.

Meghalaya Police Admit Card Download Link 2020

Meghalaya Police Admit Card Notice regarding Physical Efficiency Test (PET) of the Eligible Candidates

Meghalaya Police PET will be held in two centres w.e.f 17 March 2020 in 1st MLP Bn, Mawiong and 23 March 2020 in 2nd MLP Bn, Goeragre.

Meghalaya Police has also uploaded the centre wise, date wise and shift wise list of candidates who will appear for Physical Test. A total of 1,59, 537 candidates will appear in Meghalaya Police PMT 2020. Candidates can check the name and centre through the link below.

The candidates should fix a passport size photograph on Meghalaya Police PET/PMT Admit Card with Signature and bring along the admit card at the time of appearing physical test.

Shortlisted candidates in PMT will be called for next stage of recruitment i.e. Meghalaya Police Written Test. Then, qualified candidates written test will appear for interview round.

Meghalaya Police PET List of Eligible Candidates GOERAGRE TURA

Meghalaya Police PET List of Eligible Candidates Shillong

How to Download Meghalaya Police PET Admit Card 2020?