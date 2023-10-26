Meghalaya PSC Recruitment 2023 Notification Out for 118 Posts, Apply Online Here

Meghalaya PSC Recruitment 2023 Notification is released for the recruitment of Lower Division Posts. The officials aims to recruit 118 eligible candidates for the position of Lower Division Assistants in the Meghalaya Secretariat. Know everything about MPSC Meghalaya Recruitment 2023 here.

Meghalaya Public Service Commission (PSC) has started the online registration process for the recruitment of Lower Division Assistants in the Meghalaya Secretariat. Interested candidates can check the eligibility for the recruitment here and submit their application form on the official website of MPSC Meghalaya at mpsc.nic.in.

The online application for Meghalaya PSC recruitment is underway and the last date for the submission of the application form is November 20, 2023 (05:00 PM). The Meghalaya Public Service Commission aims to fill a total of 118 vacancies for the post of Lower Division Assistant through this recruitment drive.

MPSC Meghalaya Recruitment 2023

MPSC Meghalaya has released the recruitment notification for the position of Lower Division Assistant on its official website. Along with it, the commission activated the apply online link. Candidates can submit their application forms before the last date i.e. November 20. For further details, download the official Meghalaya PSC Notification from the direct link mentioned below.

Meghalaya PSC Notification PDF

MPSC Meghalaya Recruitment 2023 Highlights Conducting Body Meghalaya Public Service Commission (PSC) Exam Name MPSC Lower Division Assistant Exam Post Name Lower Division Assistant Vacancy 118 Registration begins on October 19 Last date to apply for Meghalaya PSC Recruitment November 20 (05:00 PM) Official website mpsc.gov.in

MPSC Meghalaya Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

Prospective candidates can check the important dates for Meghalaya PSC Recruitment 2023 here to avoid missing out on any deadlines.

Events Important Dates Notification Released on October 19 Apply online begins on October 19 Last Date to apply online for Meghalaya PSC Recruitment November 20 (05:00 PM)

Meghalaya PSC Recruitment 2023 Eligibility

To apply for the Lower Division Assistant position, candidates must possess a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university or an equivalent qualification. Additionally, their age should fall within the age bracket of 18 to 32 years as of January 01, 2023. Age relaxation will be permissible for the candidates belonging to the reserved categories.

Meghalaya PSC Recruitment 2023 Vacancy

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 118 vacant posts of Lower Division Assistant in the Meghalaya Secretariat. Check the category-wise vacancy distribution in the table below.

Category Number of vacancies UR 17 KJ 47 Garo 48 SC/ST 6 Total 118

How to Apply Online for Meghalaya PSC Recruitment

Step 1: Visit the official website of Meghalaya PSC at mpsc.nic.in or click on the direct link provided above.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the apply online link.

Step 3: Register by providing your basic information and contact details.

Step 4: Access the Meghalaya PSC application form using your registered ID and password.

Step 5: Fill out the registration form and upload the necessary documents.

Step 6: Submit the application form after paying the requisite application fee.

Step 7: Download and take a printout of the Meghalaya PSC application form for future reference.

MPSC Meghalaya 2023 Application Fee

The application fee for the Meghalaya PSC application form is Rs. 320, while SC/ST candidates who are permanent residents of the state of Meghalaya need to pay Rs. 160.