NCERT Solutions for Class 12 English Vistas Chapter 6, Memories of Childhood: Download PDF

NCERT Solutions for Class 12 English Memories of Childhood: This article presents complete and detailed NCERT Solutions for CBSE Class 12 English Vistas Chapter 6, Memories of Childhood. These exhaustive NCERT Solutions have been prepared by subject matter experts at Jagran Josh, in accordance with the updated and revised CBSE Syllabus and Curriculum. We have also referred to the updated CBSE exam pattern and guidelines while preparing these solutions for you. Also, find attached a PDF download link below to save the questions and answers as per your convenience.

Class 12 CBSE English Board Exam question paper is somewhat easy yet lengthy. It consists of questions that are to be observed and written about in detail but are easy to understand. Most of the questions might be based on your own thinking abilities and brainstorming power. Thus, students are advised to carefully read all the chapters from Class 12 English Flamingo & Vistas. After a thorough reading, students can hop onto solving NCERT Exercises. While solving, if you are unable to catch hold of any information or recall anything from the chapter, these NCERT Solutions might come in handy for you.

Students can also use these revision notes while revising during examinations. NCERT Solutions can help you score direct marks, thus these should not be missed by students. SA particular section in the question paper would be dedicated to questions and answers from the NCERT textbooks. If you don't want to miss out on those marks, ensure that you consistently practice these.

Related:

NCERT Solutions Class 12 English Flamingo(Prose)

NCERT Solutions Class 12 English Flamingo(Poetry)

NCERT Solutions Class 12 English Vistas

CBSE Class 12 English Syllabus 2023-2024

CBSE Class 12 English Sample Paper 2023-2024

NCERT Solutions for Class 12 English Memories of Childhood are:

Reading with Insight

1. The two accounts that you read above are based in two distant cultures. What is the commonality of theme found in both of them?

Answer. The two autobiographical accounts are by the two women Zitkala-Sa and Bama, from marginalized communities in two distant cultures of the world. But there is a thread of commonality running between both accounts. Zitkala-Sa who is a Native American belonged to a marginalized community and was exploited by Europeans who considered themselves superior to the Native Americans. Her identity was questioned throughout and finally taken away from her. She was forcibly taken to a school where an alien language and culture were thrust upon her. Her long hair was cut against her wish. The second account gives a picture of the hardships and humiliations faced by the Indian ‘Dalits’. Here Bama, a prominent Dalit writer, is a victim of untouchability, casteism, and vehement discrimination. Her elders have to crouch before the upper caste people and carry out petty errands for them silently. Though Zitkala-Sa and Bama belong to entirely different cultures, their stories share a similar theme. They show the discrimination and oppression faced by their respective communities. Another common thread running through both the stories is the response of the protagonists. Both believe in putting up a stiff fight. From a very young age, both Zitkala-Sa and Bama start protesting and resisting in their own ways.

2. It may take a long time for oppression to be resisted, but the seeds of rebellion are sowed early in life. Do you agree that injustice in any form cannot escape being noticed even by children?

Answer. Yes, I agree that injustice in any form cannot escape being noticed by children. In fact. I believe that children easily notice any injustice that takes place with them or around them. Since children are very innocent at heart and have an eye for detail, they look at every action, every tone, and language used by elders. Thus, they notice injustice easily. Moreover, a child’s personality is shaped by the people and behavior around him/her. If he/she has been beaten or scolded a lot, he. she ends up personifying there parents by being aggressive as they grow up. Hence, injustice cannot be escaped in any form.

3. Bama’s experience is that of a victim of the caste system. What kind of discrimination does Zitkala-Sa’s experience depict? What are their responses to their respective situations?

Answer. As all of us are well aware that India is a caste-based system-ridden country, these crucial experiences shape Bama’s life, as she is subjected to the racial discrimination showered by the upper-class people in the underprivileged section of our society. She was very tense and angered by the untouchability practices prevalent in our country. On the other hand, Zitkala Sa was suppressed by the whites since her childhood, because they made her obey their rules.

To download these NCERT Solutions, click on the link below

Also Find:

CBSE Class 12 Syllabus All Subjects 2023-2024

CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper All Subjects 2023-2024