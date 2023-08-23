MESCOM Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 200 Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

MESCOM Recruitment 2023: MESCOM has invited application for the 200 Apprentice posts in various trades on the official website. Download pdf, selection process, educational qualification and others here.

MESCOM Recruitment 2023 Notification: Mangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (MESCOM) has invited online applications for the 200 Apprentices posts on its official website. Candidates having certain educational qualification have a golden chance to grab the opportunity which are available for various trades including Graduate Apprentice, Technician Apprentice posts and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before September 6, 2023 through the NATS portal.

Out of 200 posts, 70 are for Graduate Apprentices (Electrical & Electronics Engineering) trades, 65 each for Technician (Diploma) Apprentices and General Stream Graduates Apprentices.

MESCOM Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: August 19, 2023

Closing date of application through NATS : September 6, 2023

Closing date through MESCL : September 12, 2023



MESCOM Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Graduate Apprentices

Electrical & Electronics Engineering- 70

Electrical & Electronics Engineering- 70 Technician (Diploma) Apprentices

Electrical & Electronics Engineering- 65

Electrical & Electronics Engineering- 65 General Stream Graduates Apprentices

B.A. / B.Sc. / B.Com. / B.B.A. / B.C.A- 65

MESCOM Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organisation Mangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (MESCOM) Name of posts Apprentice Number of posts 200 Application mode Online Jobs type Govt jobs Official website http://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in/

MESCOM Minimum Educational Qualification 2023

A Degree in Engineering or Technology granted by statutory University.

A Degree in Engineering or Technology granted by an Institutions empowered to grant such

degrees by an Act of Parliament.

degrees by an Act of Parliament. A Diploma in Engineering or Technology granted by a State Council or Board of Technical

Education established by a State Government in relevant discipline.

Education established by a State Government in relevant discipline. A Diploma in Engineering or Technology granted by a University in relevant discipline.

A Diploma in Engineering and Technology granted by an Institution recognized by the State

Government or Central Government as equivalent to above.

Government or Central Government as equivalent to above. You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

MESCOM Recruitment 2023: Monthly stipend

Graduate Apprentices-9000/-

Technician (Diploma) Apprentices-8000/-

General Stream Graduates Apprentices-9000/-

Selection Process

Board of Apprenticeship Training (SR) will prepare list of shortlisted candidates from the

online application data. Shortlisting of candidates will be done based on the percentage of marks obtained in the basic prescribed qualification as applicable to the respective disciplines.

Shortlisted candidates will have to appear for Certificate Verification at “Mangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (MESCOM)” HRD Centre, Near Gopalakrishna temple, Shakthinagara, Mangaluru – 575016.

MESCOM Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

How To Apply MESCOM Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

For students who have already enrolled in the National Web Portal and having login details

After verification of student enrolment by BOAT (SR), a student will be able to login and apply

Step 1:

a. Login

b. Click Establishment Request Menu

c. Click Find Establishment

d. Upload Resume

e. Choose Establishment name

f. Type “Mangalore Electricity Supply Company

Ltd, Mangaluru” and search

g. Click apply

h. Click apply again.

For students who have not so far enrolled in the National Web Portal