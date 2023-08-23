MESCOM Apprentice Jobs 2023 Apply for 200 Vacancies

MESCOM Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 200 Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

MESCOM Recruitment 2023: MESCOM has invited application for the 200 Apprentice posts in various trades on the official website.  Download pdf, selection process, educational qualification and others here. 

Get all the details of MESCOM Recruitment here, apply online link
MESCOM Recruitment 2023 Notification: Mangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (MESCOM)  has invited online applications for the  200 Apprentices posts on its official website. Candidates having certain educational qualification have a golden chance to grab the opportunity which are available for various trades including  Graduate Apprentice, Technician Apprentice posts and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before September 6, 2023 through the NATS portal. 

Out of 200 posts, 70 are for Graduate Apprentices (Electrical & Electronics Engineering) trades, 65 each for Technician (Diploma) Apprentices and  General Stream Graduates Apprentices. 

MESCOM Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

  • Opening date of online application: August 19, 2023
  • Closing date of application through NATS : September 6, 2023
  • Closing date through MESCL  : September 12, 2023
     
      

    MESCOM Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

  • Graduate Apprentices
    Electrical & Electronics Engineering- 70
  • Technician (Diploma) Apprentices
    Electrical & Electronics Engineering- 65
  • General Stream Graduates Apprentices
    B.A. / B.Sc. / B.Com. / B.B.A. / B.C.A- 65

 

Career Counseling

MESCOM Recruitment 2023: Overview 

Organisation Mangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (MESCOM)
Name of posts  Apprentice 
Number of posts  200
Application mode Online 
Jobs type Govt jobs
Official website  http://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in/

 

MESCOM Minimum Educational Qualification 2023

  • A Degree in Engineering or Technology granted by statutory University.
  • A Degree in Engineering or Technology granted by an Institutions empowered to grant such
    degrees by an Act of Parliament.
  •  A Diploma in Engineering or Technology granted by a State Council or Board of Technical
    Education established by a State Government in relevant discipline.
  • A Diploma in Engineering or Technology granted by a University in relevant discipline.
  • A Diploma in Engineering and Technology granted by an Institution recognized by the State
    Government or Central Government as equivalent to above.
  • You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
     

    MESCOM Recruitment 2023: Monthly stipend

  • Graduate Apprentices-9000/-
  • Technician (Diploma) Apprentices-8000/-
  • General Stream Graduates Apprentices-9000/-

Selection Process

Board of Apprenticeship Training (SR) will prepare list of shortlisted candidates from the
online application data. Shortlisting of candidates will be done based on the percentage of marks obtained in the basic prescribed qualification as applicable to the respective disciplines.
Shortlisted candidates will have to appear for Certificate Verification at “Mangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (MESCOM)” HRD Centre, Near Gopalakrishna temple, Shakthinagara, Mangaluru – 575016. 

 

MESCOM Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

How To Apply MESCOM Recruitment 2023? 

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
For students who have already enrolled in the National Web Portal and having login details
After verification of student enrolment by BOAT (SR), a student will be able to login and apply
Step 1:

  • a. Login
  • b. Click Establishment Request Menu
  • c. Click Find Establishment
  • d. Upload Resume
  • e. Choose Establishment name
  • f. Type “Mangalore Electricity Supply Company
  • Ltd, Mangaluru” and search
  • g. Click apply
  • h. Click apply again.                                                                     

For students who have not so far enrolled in the National Web Portal

  • a. Please click on below link for apply:
  • https://forms.gle/XvzYw1KZ2jEeUDTg6
  • A link is also available in BoAT (SR) website i.e.
  • www.boat-srp.com under News & Events section in home page.
  • b. Complete the application form                                        

FAQ

What are the Important Dates for MESCOM Apprentice Recruitment 2023?

Closing date of application through NATS portal is September 6, 2023.

What are the Jobs in MESCOM Apprentice Recruitment 2023?

MESCOM has released the notification for the 200 Apprentice posts on the official website.
