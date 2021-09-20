MH Post Office QP Link Activated for MTS, Postman, MailGuard @dopmah20.onlineapplicationform.org, Check Your Final Answer Key Question Paper

Maharashtra Post Office (MH Post Office) has activated the link to the final view of QP after rectification of the raised objection for the post of MTS, Postman and Mailguard @dopmah20.onlineapplicationform.org.

MH Post Office QP Link

Maharashtra Post QP Link is available from 20 January from 10:00 am to 22 September 2021 till 23:59 pm.

MH Post Exam for Postman/MailGuard was conducted from 15 January to 29 January 2021 and for the post of MTS from 05 Jan to 15 Jan 2021. MH Post Answer Key were uploaded on 4 January 2021.

MH Post Result shall also be released soon on the official website.

How to Check Maharashtra Postal Circle QP ?

Go to official website of MH Post Office - https://dopmah20.onlineapplicationform.org/MHPOST/

Click on ' "View QP Link"' given under ‘The online portal to see the view QP is now live for the candidates from 20th September 2021 from 10:00 am to 22nd September 2021 23:59 pm. Kindly click on "View QP Link" to see your view QP’

Now, enter your ‘Roll Number’, ‘Select Date of Birth’, ‘Click on Calendar to select Date of Birth’ and Select Date of Exam, Shift’ and Enter the text as shown

Check MH Post Question Paper