MH SET Answer Key 2020 releases tomorrow @setexam.unipune.ac.in: Candidates can raise objections till 29th Jan 2021

Savitribai Phule Pune University is going to release the MH SET Answer Key 2020 tomorrow on 22nd January 2021 on its official website @setexam.unipune.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for the Maharashtra & Goa State Eligibility Test (SET) Exam on 27th December 2020 will be able to download the Maha SET Answer Key once the link gets activated. The University will release the Interim Answer Keys along with the Online Feedback Form that will be available up to 29th January 2021. Candidates who find any fault in the answer keys can submit objections or provide their feedback along with the evidence. Here in this article, we have shared the complete process to raise objections against the Maharashtra SET Answer Key. Go through the process below in detailed manner.

The Maharashtra and Goa State Eligibility Test (SET) was conducted on 27th December 2020 for recruitment of Assistant Professor in the Universities and Colleges. This 36th edition of the MH SET was earlier scheduled to be held on 28th June 2020. The exam was conducted in two sessions for Paper I and Paper II in objective questions (MCQs) format. Both the papers comprised four sets with the Test Booklet Codes A, B, C & D. The MH SET 2020 answer key will be released for all the sets and all 32 subjects.

Let's have a look at the process to raise objections against the interim answer keys:

How to raise objections against the MH SET Answer Key 2020?

Follow the given steps to challenge the keys:

Step 1: Visit the website setexam.unipune.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the Answer Key link, once it becomes active

Step 3: If you find any answer or question faulty, raise objection against it

Step 4: Objections can be raised by submitting the Online Feedback Form

Step 5: After submitting the feedback form, take a print out of it.

Step 6: Send the Feedback form along with the Demand Draft (DD) of Rs 1000 per question in favor of “Finance & Accounts Officer, Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune” and photocopies of documentary evidence to the University. The DD should be of the Bank of Maharashtra or HDFC Bank.

The documents should reach to “The Co-ordinator (SET), SET Bhavan, Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune 411007" by 5th February 2021.

After receiving the objections, the University with analyse them and accordingly will finalise the answer keys as per UGC Guidelines. The MH SET Result 2020 will be declared on the basis of final answer keys. The University will not take into account any objection or grievance against the key, once the MH SET result is out.