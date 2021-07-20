MHC Admit Card 2021 Soon for Various Posts @hcmadras.tn.nic.in, Check Madras High Court Exam Date Here

MHC Admit Card 2021 for Office Assistant, Copyist Attender, Office Assistant cum Full time Watchman, Sanitary Worker,Scavenger, Scavenger/Sweeper etc. Posts will be released soon. Details Here

MHC Admit Card 2021: Madras High Court (MHC) will soon release the admit card of written exam for recruitment to the post of Office Assistant, Copyist Attender, Office Assistant cum Full time Watchman, Sanitary Worker, Scavenger, Scavenger/Sweeper etc. on its website - hcmadras.tn.nic.in. As per the notice, the exam will be held on is tentatively scheduled to be held on 31 July 2021 (Saturday) and on 01 August 2021 (Sunday) as follow:

Office Assistant, Copyist Attender, Office Assistant cum Full time Watchman - 31 July 2021 Sanitary Worker,Scavenger, Scavenger/Sweeper - 01 August 2021 (Sunday)

The candidates are advised to keep a track on the official website for admit card updates.

MHC Exam Date Notice 1

MHC Exam Date Notice 2

MHC Exam Pattern

The written exam will be conducted in two parts as follow:

Subject No of Questions Marks Time General knowledge including current affairs, basic arithmetic abilities and knowledge in house-keeping, hygiene, food and

service, food production, gardening skills, water conservation, basic

principles of guarding house/office etc. The question paper will

be only in Tamil. 30 30 1 hour General Tamil 20 20 Total 50 50

Minimum qualifying marks:

General knowledge - 9 Marks General Tamil - 6 Marks

The marks obtained in the written examination will be only qualifying in nature and the same will not be counted for determining the final order of selection of the candidates.

Those who qualify in the written exam will be called for Practical Test.