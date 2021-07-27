MHC Assistant Programmer Answer Key 2021 Out @mhc.tn.gov.in, Download Here

MHC Assistant Programmer Answer Key 2021 has been released by Madras High Court (MHC) on mhc.tn.gov.in. Check Details Here

MHC Assistant Programmer Answer Key 2021: Madras High Court (MHC) or High Court of Madras has released the answer key of the written exam for the post of Assistant Programmer. Candidates can download Madras High Court Assistant Programmer Answer Key from the official website i.e. mhc.tn.gov.in.

MHC Assistant Programmer Answer Key Link is given below. The candidates can download MHC Answer Key, directly, through the link below.

If a candidate has any objection with regard to any of the proposed key answer then he/she can send their objection to the Registrar (Recruitment), High Court, Madras, by e-mail (recruitment.mhc@gov.in) within two days from date of publication of the answer key. In such communication, Registration Number, Name and address of the candidate, Question Number and answer for such question, according to the candidate, with supporting material for such claim, should invariable be quoted. Any representation received after two days or without any of the above requisite particulars will receive no attention.

MHC Assistant Programmer Exam was held on 10 July 2021.

How to Download MHC Assistant Programmer Answer Key 2021 ?

Go to official website of MHC - mhc.tn.gov.in

Click on the ‘PDF’ file that opens in new window ‘PROPOSED KEY ANSWERS FOR THE WRITTEN EXAMINATION HELD ON 10.07.2021 (SATURDAY), FOR THE POST OF ASSISTANT PROGRAMMER’

Download MHC Assistant Programmer Answer Key PDF

Madras High Court (MHC) had invited online applications for Assistant Programmer Posts from 7 February to 15 March 2021.