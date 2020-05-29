MHT CET Law Exam Pattern 2020: DHE Maharashtra has officially released the exam pattern of MHT CET Law 2020. Candidates seeking to appear in the entrance test for either 3-Year LLB or 5-Year LLB can now check the MHT CET Law 2020 exam pattern. The entrance test for both the undergraduate law courses will be based on the MHT CET Law exam pattern 2020. For candidates to have an overview of the exam and better equipped to face the challenges on the day of the test, the exam pattern of MHT CET Law 2020 is important. As per the MHT CET Law 2020 exam pattern prescribed by the authorities, the exam will be conducted in the online mode for both the undergraduate entrances. MHT CET Law 2020 will be attempted by candidates seeking admission to undergraduate law colleges across the state of Maharashtra and thus, will witness an intense competition. The exam pattern of MHT CET Law is important as it includes details about exam duration, total number of questions, total marks, pattern of marking, etc. For complete information on MHT CET Law exam pattern 2020, candidates are advised to read the article below.

Overview of MHT CET Law Exam Pattern 2020

The entrance test of MHT CET Law 2020 for the 3-Year LLB course and the 5-Year integrated LLB course will be conducted on separate dates. However, the exam pattern of MHT CET Law 2020 is same for both the entrances. Details about the MHT CET Law exam pattern 2020 can be found in the table below.

Particulars Details MHT CET Law 2020 Exam mode Online, CBT (Computer Based Test) Medium of Exam Marathi and English Exam duration 2 hours Type of Questions Objective (Multiple-Choice) Total number of questions 150 Total marks 150 Marking scheme +1 mark for each correct answer Negative marking No

MHT CET Law Exam Pattern 2020 - Details

As per the MHT CET Law 2020 Exam pattern, the entrance test for both 3-Year and 5-Year LLB course will be conducted in the online mode as a Computer-Based Test. Candidates will be required to select their answers on the computer screen.

The exam pattern of MHT CET Law 2020 outlines that the questions will be objective type and multiple-choice in nature. Each question, as per the exam pattern of MHT CET Law 2020 will comprise of four alternate options. Candidates will be required to choose their answer from among the given four options.

As prescribed in the MHT CET Law 2020 exam pattern, there will be a total of 150 questions in the questions paper for both 3-year and 5-year integrated LLB entrance tests which the candidates will be required to attempt within 120 minutes.

The exam pattern of MHT CET Law 2020 will be same for both the undergraduate law entrance tests. However, the level or standard of questions for both the entrance test will be different. While the MHT CET Law 2020 entrance test for the 5-Year LLB will comprise of questions from the Intermediate or 10+2 level, the questions for the 3-Year LLB entrance test will be of graduation level.

According to the MHT CET Law exam pattern 2020, 1 mark will be awarded for every correct answer and there is no negative marking for the answers attempted incorrectly.

MHT CET Law 2020 Exam Pattern - Section-wise Marks Distribution

While the exam pattern of MHT CET Law 2020 is same for both the undergraduate law entrance test, the sections included in the questions and the distribution of marks among them are different for the courses. Candidates can refer to the tables below to understand the various sections or topics and their relative marking they carry in the MHT CET Law 2020 for the 3-Year and 5-Year LLB programmes.

MH CET Law Exam Pattern - Section-wise Marks Distribution For 3-year LLB course

Section Number of questions Marks Legal aptitude and legal reasoning 30 30 General knowledge with current affairs 40 4 Logical and analytical reasoning 30 30 English 50 50

MH CET Law Exam Pattern - Section-wise Marks Distribution For 5-year LLB course