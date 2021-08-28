Ministry of Defence ASC Recruitment 2021: 400 Vacancies for MTS and Other Posts

Ministry of Defence is hiring 400 Civil Motor Driver, Cleaner, Cook, Civilian Catering Instructor under ASC Centre North and for the post of MTS and Labour under ASC South Centre. Details Here

ASC Centre Recruitment 2021 Notification: Ministry of Defence has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Civil Motor Driver, Cleaner, Cook, Civilian Catering Instructor under ASC Centre North and for the post of MTS and Labour under ASC South Centre, in the employment newspaper dated 28 August to 03 September 2021.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2021 through offline mode within 21 days from the date of publication of advertisement in the employment newspaper.

Ministry of Defence ASC Centre Important Dates

Last date of Application - within 21 days from the date of publication of advertisement in the employment newspaper

Ministry of Defence ASC Centre Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 400

ASC Centre (North)

Civil Motor Driver (only for Male Candidates)- 115 (UR-50, SC-3, ST-29, OBC-22, EWS-11) Cleaner - 67 (UR-23, SC-2, ST-14, OBC-22, EWS-6) Cook - 15 (ST-6, OBC-8, ESM-1) Civilian Catering Instructor - 3 (SC-1, ST - 1, OBC-1)

ASC Centre (South)

Labour (only for Male Candidates) - 194 (UR - 77, ST - 54, OBC 43, EWS - 19) MTS (Safaiwala) (preferably male) - 7 (UR - 3, OBC - 4)

ASC Centre Group C Salary:

Civil Motor Driver: Rs.19900/- + Dearness Allowance and other allowance as admissible Cleaner: Rs.18000/- + Dearness Allowance and other allowance as admissible Cook: Rs.19900/- + Dearness Allowance and other allowance as admissible Civilian Catering Instructor: Rs.19900/- + Dearness Allowance and other allowance as admissible MTS: Rs.18000/- + Dearness Allowance and other allowance as admissible Labour: Rs.18000/- + Dearness Allowance and other allowance as admissible

Eligibility Criteria for ASC Centre Group C Posts

Educational Qualification:

Civil Motor Driver - 10th Pass. Both LMV & HMV Licence and 2 Yr Exp Cleaner - 10th Pass and Proficient in Cleaner Job Cook - 10th Pass and Proficient in Cooking Civilian Catering Instructor - 10th Pass and Diploma/ Certificate in Catering Labour - Matriculation or equivalent from recognised Institution. Should be proficient in trade. MTS (Safaiwala) - Matriculation or equivalent from recognised Institution. Should be proficient in trade.

ASC Centre Group C Age Limit:

Civil Catering Instructor, Cleaner, Cook, Trades Men Labour, Labour and MTS (Safaiwala) - 18 to 25 years Civil Motor Driver - 18 to 27 years

Selection Process for ASC Centre Ministry of Defence

The selection process will comprise of Skill/Physical/Practical test and written test, wherever necessary.

How to Apply for ASC Centre Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2021 ?



Candidates can send applications along with a self-addressed registered envelope duly affixed with appropriate postal stamp with all the requisite documents, duly self-attested should be addressed to The Presiding Officer, Civilian Direct Recruitment Board, CHQ, ASC Centre (South) – 2 ATC, Agram Post, Bangalore -07 (for Labour and MTS (Safaiwala) and to The Presiding Officer, Civilian Direct Recruitment Board, CHQ, ASC Centre (North) – 1 ATC, Agram Post, Bangalore -07 (for other trades). it to ‘The Presiding Officer, Civilian Direct Recruitment Board, CHQ, ASC Centre (South)- 2 ATC, Agram Post, Bangalore-560007' within 30 days from the date of publication of advertisement.

ASC Centre Notification Download