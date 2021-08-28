Ministry of Defence ASC Recruitment 2021: 400 Vacancies for MTS and Other Posts

ASC Centre Recruitment 2021 Notification: Ministry of Defence has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Civil Motor Driver, Cleaner, Cook, Civilian Catering Instructor under ASC Centre North and for the post of MTS and Labour under ASC South Centre, in the employment newspaper dated 28 August to 03 September 2021.
Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2021 through offline mode within 21 days from the date of publication of advertisement in the employment newspaper.
Ministry of Defence ASC Centre Important Dates
Last date of Application - within 21 days from the date of publication of advertisement in the employment newspaper
Ministry of Defence ASC Centre Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 400
ASC Centre (North)
- Civil Motor Driver (only for Male Candidates)- 115 (UR-50, SC-3, ST-29, OBC-22, EWS-11)
- Cleaner - 67 (UR-23, SC-2, ST-14, OBC-22, EWS-6)
- Cook - 15 (ST-6, OBC-8, ESM-1)
- Civilian Catering Instructor - 3 (SC-1, ST - 1, OBC-1)
ASC Centre (South)
- Labour (only for Male Candidates) - 194 (UR - 77, ST - 54, OBC 43, EWS - 19)
- MTS (Safaiwala) (preferably male) - 7 (UR - 3, OBC - 4)
ASC Centre Group C Salary:
- Civil Motor Driver: Rs.19900/- + Dearness Allowance and other allowance as admissible
- Cleaner: Rs.18000/- + Dearness Allowance and other allowance as admissible
- Cook: Rs.19900/- + Dearness Allowance and other allowance as admissible
- Civilian Catering Instructor: Rs.19900/- + Dearness Allowance and other allowance as admissible
- MTS: Rs.18000/- + Dearness Allowance and other allowance as admissible
- Labour: Rs.18000/- + Dearness Allowance and other allowance as admissible
Eligibility Criteria for ASC Centre Group C Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Civil Motor Driver - 10th Pass. Both LMV & HMV Licence and 2 Yr Exp
- Cleaner - 10th Pass and Proficient in Cleaner Job
- Cook - 10th Pass and Proficient in Cooking
- Civilian Catering Instructor - 10th Pass and Diploma/ Certificate in Catering
- Labour - Matriculation or equivalent from recognised Institution. Should be proficient in trade.
- MTS (Safaiwala) - Matriculation or equivalent from recognised Institution. Should be proficient in trade.
ASC Centre Group C Age Limit:
- Civil Catering Instructor, Cleaner, Cook, Trades Men Labour, Labour and MTS (Safaiwala) - 18 to 25 years
- Civil Motor Driver - 18 to 27 years
Selection Process for ASC Centre Ministry of Defence
The selection process will comprise of Skill/Physical/Practical test and written test, wherever necessary.
How to Apply for ASC Centre Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2021 ?
Candidates can send applications along with a self-addressed registered envelope duly affixed with appropriate postal stamp with all the requisite documents, duly self-attested should be addressed to The Presiding Officer, Civilian Direct Recruitment Board, CHQ, ASC Centre (South) – 2 ATC, Agram Post, Bangalore -07 (for Labour and MTS (Safaiwala) and to The Presiding Officer, Civilian Direct Recruitment Board, CHQ, ASC Centre (North) – 1 ATC, Agram Post, Bangalore -07 (for other trades). it to ‘The Presiding Officer, Civilian Direct Recruitment Board, CHQ, ASC Centre (South)- 2 ATC, Agram Post, Bangalore-560007' within 30 days from the date of publication of advertisement.
ASC Centre Notification Download