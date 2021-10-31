Ministry of Defence Group C Recruitment 2021 Notification Released @mod.gov.in, 10th pass can apply

Ministry of Defence Group C Recruitment 2021 Notification for 6 vacancies. Check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Ministry of Defence Group C Recruitment 2021: Ministry of Defence has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Group C vacancies of Civilians Posts including Stenographer Grade II, Lower Division Clerk, Messenger and Safaiwala Posts through Direct Recruitment. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format within 21 days (20 November) from the last date of Publications (excluding the date of publications) of the advertisement in the Employment News.

Important Dates

Last date for submission of online application: 21 days (20 November) from the last date of Publications (excluding the date of publications) of the advertisement in the Employment News.

Ministry of Defence Group C Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Stenographer Grade II - 1 Post

Lower Division Clerk- 1 Post

Messenger- 3 Posts

Safaiwala - 1 Post

Ministry of Defence Group C Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Stenographer Grade-II, Lower Division Clerk- 12 th passed or equivalent.

passed or equivalent. Messenger, Safaiwala - 10th passed or equivalent.

Ministry of Defence Group C Recruitment 2021 Pay Scale

Stenographer Grade II - Level – 04 (Rs. 25,500 – 81, 100) Rs. 25, 500

Lower Division Clerk- Level – 02 (Rs. 19,900 – 63, 200) Rs. 19, 900

Messenger, Safaiwala - Level – 01 (Rs. 18, 000 – 56, 900) Rs. 18, 000

Download Ministry of Defence Group C Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Official Website

How to Apply for Ministry of Defence Group C Recruitment 2021

Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the Ministry of Defence, Headquarters 111 Sub Area, Bengdubi Military Station (West Bengal), Station Head Quarters, Hashimara (West Bengal) and Station Head Quarters Gangtok within 21 days (20 November) from the date of publication of this notification in employment newspaper.