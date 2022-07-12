Ministry of Textile RecruItment 2022 for Jr Assistant, Attendant, and Other Group C Posts Across India, 10th Pass Apply

Ministry of Textile Recruitment 2022: Candidates can apply for Jr Assistant, Attendant, and Other Group C Posts Across India, 10th Pass Apply

Ministry of Textile Recrutiment 2022: Ministry of Textile is inviting applications from eligible candidates for filling up vacancies for General Central Service Group C Non-Gazetted (Non-Ministerial) posts on direct recruitment basis. Vacancies are announced for the post of Junior Weaver, Senior Printer, Junior Assistant (Weaving), Junior Assistant (Processing), Attendant (Weaving) and Attendant (Processing).

Selected candidates will be posted at any of the Weavers’ Service Centres such as Delhi, Panipat, Kullu, Meerut, Chamoli, Srinagar, Jaipur, Jammu and Indian Institute of Handloom Technology Jodhpur and Varanasi or any other offices within North Zone.

Ministry of Textile Notification

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 45 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment newspaper

Ministry of Textile Vacancy Details

Junior Weaver - 07

Senior Printer - 02

Jr. Assistant (Weaving) - 02

Jr. Assistant (Processing) - 02

Attendant (Weaving) - 13

Attendant (Processing) -03

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Junior Weaver - Matriculation from a recognized Board and should have eight years of experience in loom setting and weaving of different types of fabrics and designs in an organization of repute. Should be well-versed in all the methods of preparatory processes for weaving

Senior Printer - Matriculation from a recognized Board or I.T.I. Diploma with Textile Printing, Screen Printing, Fabric Printing, or Block Printing trade. Should have eight years of experience in block or screen printing or Dyeing or Processing house or printing unit of repute.

Jr. Assistant (Weaving)- Matriculation from a recognized Board, or I.T.I. Diploma in Textile Weaving Trade. Should be well-versed in different methods of winding, warping & sizing of silk cotton and woollen yarns or have Three years of experience in a reputed Handloom or Textile Weaving unit or A short-term training course of not less than four months, with two years experience in a reputed Handloom or Textile Weaving Unit

Jr. Assistant (Processing) - Matriculation from a recognized Board, or I.T.I. Diploma in Textile Dyeing or printing trade. Should have Three years’ practical experience in a dyeing or Processing house or unit of repute or A short-term training course of not less than four months, with two years experience in a dyeing or processing house or unit of repute.

Attendant (Weaving) - Matriculation from a recognized Board, or I.T.T. Diploma in Textile Weaving or Winding or warping Trade or Should have two years of experience in a reputed Handloom or Textile Weaving Unit and should be well-versed in different methods of winding, warping, and sizing of silk, cotton, and woollen yarns or Short Term Training Course of not less than four months, with one year experience in a reputed handloom or Textile Weaving unit.

Attendant (Processing)- Matriculation from a recognized Board, or I.T.I., Diploma in Textile Dyeing or Printing or Fabric Printing or Screen Printing trade. Should have two years of experience in a reputed Dyeing or Processing house or Short Term Training Course of not less than four months in Dyeing and Printing with one year experience in a Dyeing or Processing house or Handloom Printing unit of repute.

Age Limit:

30 years

How to Apply for Ministry of Textile Recrutiment 2022 ?

Candidates can submit their application via offline mode and send their application to 'Director, Weavers Service Centre, B-2 Weavers Colony, Bharat Nagar, Delhi- 110 052.'