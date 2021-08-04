MKCL Recruitment 2021 for MT Posts, Apply Online @mkcl.org

Maharashtra Knowledge Corporation Limited (MKCL) is hiring 40 Management Trainee Posts. The eligible candidates can apply to the post on mkcl.org on or before 02 September 2021.

MKCL Recruitment 2021: Maharashtra Knowledge Corporation Limited (MKCL), Under Department of Higher and Technical Education, Government of Maharashtra has invited applications for the Management Trainee Posts. The eligible candidates can apply to the post on mkcl.org on or before 02 September 2021.

The Management Trainees will initially undergo one year training-cum assignments and internship in live projects at MKCL Pune / Navi Mumbai / Patna / Panchkula / Bhubaneswar.

MKCL Notification and Online Application Link

Important Dates

Last date to apply online: Thursday, September 2, 2021

Mock Online Test: Friday, September 3, 2021 and Saturday, September 4, 2021 from 10AM to 8PM

Online Test – Stage 1: Sunday, September 5, 2021 from 11AM to 12:00PM

Online Test – Stage 1 Result: Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 5PM

Hands-on-Test and Interview (Stage-2): Monday, September 13, 2021 to Friday, September 17, 2021

Inaugural Function and Joining Formalities: Friday, October 1, 2021

MKCL Vacancy Details

Management Trainee - 40

Eligibility Criteria for MKCL MT Posts

Educational Qualification:

MBAs passed in the year 2019 or 2020 (Candidates appearing or passed in the year 2021 should NOT apply) and with Engineering Graduation preferably in computer engineering / IT / E&TC with good scholastic background, high mental ability, quantitative aptitude, sound foundations in computing and office automation tools.

Selection Process for MKCL MT Posts

Selection process will be based on:

Online Test

Hands-on Test and Final Interview

How to Apply for MKCL MT Posts ?

Eligible candidates can login on the official website https://www.mkcl.org/careers/management-trainee-scheme-2021 on or before 02 September 2021.