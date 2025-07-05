Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
MKU Result 2025 OUT at mkuniversity.ac.in; Download Madurai Kamaraj University UG and PG Marksheet

MKU Result 2025 OUT: Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) declared the semester results for various UG and PG courses on its official website. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the Madurai Kamaraj University result.

Sunil Sharma
BySunil Sharma
Jul 5, 2025, 11:37 IST
Madurai Kamaraj University Result 2025: Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) has recently released the 1st to 4th semester results for various courses like BA, BCom, BSc, MA, MCom, MSc, and other courses for the exams held in April 2025. Madurai Kamaraj University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- mkuniversity.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their mkuniversity.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the MK University result 2025, the students need to enter their hall ticket number.

As per the latest update, Madurai Kamaraj University released the results of various semesters for UG and PG programs. The students can check their MKU results on the official exam portal of the University- mkuniversity.ac.in.

How to Check MK University Result 2025.

Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the MK University results 2025.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - mkuniversity.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the “Examination Results” segment.
Step 3: Select your course from the given list and click on it.
Step 4: Enter register number and security code and click on Submit.
Step 5: Result will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Save the PDF for future reference.

Direct Links to Check Madurai Kamaraj University Results 2025

Check here the direct link for Madurai Kamaraj University Results for various examinations.

Course

Result Links

BSc (1st to 4th) Semester - Result - April 2025

 Click here 

BCom (1st to 4th) Semester - Result - April 2025

 Click here 

BBA (1st to 4th) Semester - Result - April 2025

 Click here 

BLit. (1st to 4th) Semester - Result - April 2025

Click here

BCom (CBCS) Semester Result November 2024

Click here

BSc (CBCS) Semester Result November 2024

Click here

BA (CBCS) Semester Result November 2024

Click here

Madurai Kamaraj University: Highlights

Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) is located in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. It was established in the year 1966. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
Madurai Kamaraj University offers various programs at UG and PG levels in the faculties of arts, science, commerce and business management, social sciences, education, engineering and pharmaceutical sciences.

University Name

Madurai Kamaraj University

Established

1966

Location

Madurai, Tamil Nadu

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

