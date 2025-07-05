MKU Result 2025 OUT at mkuniversity.ac.in; Download Madurai Kamaraj University UG and PG Marksheet

Madurai Kamaraj University Result 2025: Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) has recently released the 1st to 4th semester results for various courses like BA, BCom, BSc, MA, MCom, MSc, and other courses for the exams held in April 2025. Madurai Kamaraj University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- mkuniversity.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their mkuniversity.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the MK University result 2025, the students need to enter their hall ticket number.

Madurai Kamaraj University Result 2025

As per the latest update, Madurai Kamaraj University released the results of various semesters for UG and PG programs. The students can check their MKU results on the official exam portal of the University- mkuniversity.ac.in.