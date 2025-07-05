MKU Result 2025 OUT at mkuniversity.ac.in; Download Madurai Kamaraj University UG and PG Marksheet

Madurai Kamaraj University Result 2025: Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) has recently released the 1st to 4th semester results for various courses like BA, BCom, BSc, MA, MCom, MSc, and other courses for the exams held in April 2025. Madurai Kamaraj University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- mkuniversity.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their mkuniversity.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the MK University result 2025, the students need to enter their hall ticket number.
As per the latest update, Madurai Kamaraj University released the results of various semesters for UG and PG programs. The students can check their MKU results on the official exam portal of the University- mkuniversity.ac.in.
Madurai Kamaraj University Result 2025
How to Check MK University Result 2025.
Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the MK University results 2025.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - mkuniversity.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the “Examination Results” segment.
Step 3: Select your course from the given list and click on it.
Step 4: Enter register number and security code and click on Submit.
Step 5: Result will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Save the PDF for future reference.
Direct Links to Check Madurai Kamaraj University Results 2025
Check here the direct link for Madurai Kamaraj University Results for various examinations.
Course
Result Links
BSc (1st to 4th) Semester - Result - April 2025
|Click here
BCom (1st to 4th) Semester - Result - April 2025
|Click here
BBA (1st to 4th) Semester - Result - April 2025
|Click here
BLit. (1st to 4th) Semester - Result - April 2025
BCom (CBCS) Semester Result November 2024
BSc (CBCS) Semester Result November 2024
BA (CBCS) Semester Result November 2024
Madurai Kamaraj University: Highlights
Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) is located in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. It was established in the year 1966. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
Madurai Kamaraj University offers various programs at UG and PG levels in the faculties of arts, science, commerce and business management, social sciences, education, engineering and pharmaceutical sciences.
Madurai Kamaraj University: Highlights
University Name
Madurai Kamaraj University
Established
1966
Location
Madurai, Tamil Nadu
MKU Result Link - Latest
Accreditations
NAAC
Approvals
UGC
Gender
Co-ed
