MP Board 10th Time Table 2021: Download MP Board Time Table 2021 for Class 10

MP Board 10th Time Table 2021, MP Board Time Table 2021 for Class 10:  Check complete MP Board Class 10th Time Table 2021 (PDF). Besides details of the exam dates of Class 10 MP Board Exams 2021, here you will also get links to access some important articles that will be very useful for the preparation of the upcoming Class 10 MP Board Exam 2021.

Created On: Jan 31, 2021 15:32 IST
MP Board 10th Time Table 2021, MP Board Time Table 2021 for Class 10: Check MP Board Exam Date 2021 (Class 10) online at educationportal.mp.gov.in & jagranjosh.com.  MP Board Class 10th Time Table 2021 has been released by Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE), in the media. Jagran Josh has also provided complete details about MP Board 10th exam 2021 dates here. In this article, you will also get important resources besides  MP Board Class 10 Time Table 2021.

MP Board Class 10th Time Table 2021: 

Download MP Board Time Table 2021 for Class 10 & Class 12 (PDF)

MP Board Class 10th Time Table 2020: 

Students preparing for Class 10 MP Board Exams 2020 can check official board exam dates from below.

⇒ MP Board 10th Exams 2020 will start from  March 3, 2020

⇒ MP Board 10th Exams 2020 will over on March 27, 2020

Dates    

Subjects

March 3, 2020

Second and third language general, Sanskrit

March 5, 2020

NSQF

March 7, 2020

Social Science

March 9, 2020

Third language Urdu, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Sindhi

March 12, 2020

Mathematics

March 16, 2020

Science

March 19, 2020

Second and third language general, English

March 23, 2020

First language special Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Urdu

March 27, 2020

Second and third language general, Hindi

Important articles related to MP Board Class 10th Time Table 2020: Preparation

MP Board Class 10 Model Papers

MP Board Class 10th Exam Papers

MP Board Class 10 Meritorious Students’ Answer Books

MP Board Class 10th Time Table 2019: Check MP Board SSC Time Table 2019

Here we have also provided previous MP Board Time Table for reference purpose.

MP Board Class 10th Date Sheet 2019 :

Time Table for MP Board Exam 2019: Class 10th

Date (Day)

Subject

1 March 2019 (Friday)

THIRD LANGUAGE (General) :- Sanskrit, Urdu, Marathi, Bengali, Gujrati, Telugu, Tamil, Punjabi, Sindhi, Malayalam, Persian, Arabic, French, Russian,  Kannad & Oriya

5 March 2019 (Tuesday)

MATHEMATICS

8 March 2019 (Friday)

Social Science

12 March 2019 (Tuesday)

Science

16 March 2019 (Friday)

Second & Third Language (General)

ENGLISH

19 March 2019 (Tuesday)

FIRSTLANGUAGE (SPECIAL) :-Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Urdu

23 March 2019 (Friday)

NSQF [IT, SECURITY, Beauty & Wellness, Banking & financial Services, Electrical Technology, Health care, physical education & Sports.  Retail, Travel & Tourism)

27 March 2019 (Wednesday)

Second & Third Language (General)

HINDI

A snapshot from MP Board Date Sheet 2019, Class 10th

MP Board Class 10th Time Table 2019: Check MP Board SSC Time Table 2019

Download Complete MP Board Date Sheet 2019 in PDF format

FAQ

How can I download MP Board Exam Time Table 2021 for Class 10?

You can download MP Board Exam Time Table 2021 for Class 10 online from http://educationportal.mp.gov.in.

When will MP Board Exam Time Table 2021 for Class 10 release?

MP Board Exam Time Table 2021 for Class 10 has been released on 31st January 2021.

What is the timing of the Class 10 MP Board Exam 2021?

08:00 AM to 11:00 Noon but students need to report early as per the given instructions in the article.

