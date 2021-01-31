MP Board 10th Time Table 2021: Download MP Board Time Table 2021 for Class 10

MP Board 10th Time Table 2021, MP Board Time Table 2021 for Class 10: Check MP Board Exam Date 2021 (Class 10) online at educationportal.mp.gov.in & jagranjosh.com. MP Board Class 10th Time Table 2021 has been released by Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE), in the media. Jagran Josh has also provided complete details about MP Board 10th exam 2021 dates here. In this article, you will also get important resources besides MP Board Class 10 Time Table 2021.

MP Board Class 10th Time Table 2021:

MP Board Class 10th Time Table 2020:

Students preparing for Class 10 MP Board Exams 2020 can check official board exam dates from below.

⇒ MP Board 10th Exams 2020 will start from March 3, 2020

⇒ MP Board 10th Exams 2020 will over on March 27, 2020

Dates Subjects March 3, 2020 Second and third language general, Sanskrit March 5, 2020 NSQF March 7, 2020 Social Science March 9, 2020 Third language Urdu, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Sindhi March 12, 2020 Mathematics March 16, 2020 Science March 19, 2020 Second and third language general, English March 23, 2020 First language special Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Urdu March 27, 2020 Second and third language general, Hindi

MP Board Class 10th Time Table 2019: Check MP Board SSC Time Table 2019

Here we have also provided previous MP Board Time Table for reference purpose.

MP Board Class 10th Date Sheet 2019 :

Time Table for MP Board Exam 2019: Class 10th Date (Day) Subject 1 March 2019 (Friday) THIRD LANGUAGE (General) :- Sanskrit, Urdu, Marathi, Bengali, Gujrati, Telugu, Tamil, Punjabi, Sindhi, Malayalam, Persian, Arabic, French, Russian, Kannad & Oriya 5 March 2019 (Tuesday) MATHEMATICS 8 March 2019 (Friday) Social Science 12 March 2019 (Tuesday) Science 16 March 2019 (Friday) Second & Third Language (General) ENGLISH 19 March 2019 (Tuesday) FIRSTLANGUAGE (SPECIAL) :-Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Urdu 23 March 2019 (Friday) NSQF [IT, SECURITY, Beauty & Wellness, Banking & financial Services, Electrical Technology, Health care, physical education & Sports. Retail, Travel & Tourism) 27 March 2019 (Wednesday) Second & Third Language (General) HINDI

A snapshot from MP Board Date Sheet 2019, Class 10th

Download Complete MP Board Date Sheet 2019 in PDF format