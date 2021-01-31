MP Board 10th Time Table 2021: Download MP Board Time Table 2021 for Class 10
MP Board 10th Time Table 2021, MP Board Time Table 2021 for Class 10: Check complete MP Board Class 10th Time Table 2021 (PDF). Besides details of the exam dates of Class 10 MP Board Exams 2021, here you will also get links to access some important articles that will be very useful for the preparation of the upcoming Class 10 MP Board Exam 2021.
MP Board 10th Time Table 2021, MP Board Time Table 2021 for Class 10: Check MP Board Exam Date 2021 (Class 10) online at educationportal.mp.gov.in & jagranjosh.com. MP Board Class 10th Time Table 2021 has been released by Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE), in the media. Jagran Josh has also provided complete details about MP Board 10th exam 2021 dates here. In this article, you will also get important resources besides MP Board Class 10 Time Table 2021.
MP Board Class 10th Time Table 2021:
Download MP Board Time Table 2021 for Class 10 & Class 12 (PDF)
MP Board Class 10th Time Table 2020:
Students preparing for Class 10 MP Board Exams 2020 can check official board exam dates from below.
⇒ MP Board 10th Exams 2020 will start from March 3, 2020
⇒ MP Board 10th Exams 2020 will over on March 27, 2020
|
Dates
|
Subjects
|
March 3, 2020
|
Second and third language general, Sanskrit
|
March 5, 2020
|
NSQF
|
March 7, 2020
|
Social Science
|
March 9, 2020
|
Third language Urdu, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Sindhi
|
March 12, 2020
|
Mathematics
|
March 16, 2020
|
Science
|
March 19, 2020
|
Second and third language general, English
|
March 23, 2020
|
First language special Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Urdu
|
March 27, 2020
|
Second and third language general, Hindi
MP Board Class 10th Time Table 2019: Check MP Board SSC Time Table 2019
Here we have also provided previous MP Board Time Table for reference purpose.
MP Board Class 10th Date Sheet 2019 :
|
Time Table for MP Board Exam 2019: Class 10th
|
Date (Day)
|
Subject
|
1 March 2019 (Friday)
|
THIRD LANGUAGE (General) :- Sanskrit, Urdu, Marathi, Bengali, Gujrati, Telugu, Tamil, Punjabi, Sindhi, Malayalam, Persian, Arabic, French, Russian, Kannad & Oriya
|
5 March 2019 (Tuesday)
|
MATHEMATICS
|
8 March 2019 (Friday)
|
Social Science
|
12 March 2019 (Tuesday)
|
Science
|
16 March 2019 (Friday)
|
Second & Third Language (General)
ENGLISH
|
19 March 2019 (Tuesday)
|
FIRSTLANGUAGE (SPECIAL) :-Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Urdu
|
23 March 2019 (Friday)
|
NSQF [IT, SECURITY, Beauty & Wellness, Banking & financial Services, Electrical Technology, Health care, physical education & Sports. Retail, Travel & Tourism)
|
27 March 2019 (Wednesday)
|
Second & Third Language (General)
HINDI
A snapshot from MP Board Date Sheet 2019, Class 10th