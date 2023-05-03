MP Board Results 2023 expected after May 20, Get MPBSE Classes 10th, 12th Result Updates at mpresults.nic.in

MP Board Results 2023: MPBSE is expected to declare the classes 10th and 12th result online at these websites: mpresuls.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpbse.nic.in. Check expected result date here

MP Board Results 2023: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce the result for classes 10th and 12th in May. According to some national dailies, it is expected that the result will be released after May 20, 2023. However, officials have not provided any official notification regarding the MP Board classes 10th and 12th result 2023 date and time. Last year, the result was announced on April 29, 2022.

Students can check their board result online at these websites: mpbse.nic.in, mponline and mpresult.nic.in. Apart from that, they can also check their result on this page. They need to use their roll and application numbers to download the MPBSE classes 10th and 12th marksheet.

Last year as per the statistics released, 72.72% of students passed in class 12th examinations, while 59.54% of students passed class 10th exam. Last year, Nancy Dubey and Suchita Pandey emerged as the toppers in MP Board's 10th result. Pragati Mittal was the class 12th topper from the Science stream.

MP Board Results 2023 Date

The board exams for classes 10th and 12th were concluded on March 27 and April 1 respectively. Based on this, earlier it was expected that the board could announce the results by the first or second week of May. However, now, it is likely that it will be announced after May 20. Check below the table for more details:

Events MP Board Class 10th MP Board Class 12th Board result After May 20, 2023 After May 20, 2023 Exam date March 1 to 27, 2023 March 2 to April 1, 2023

Where To Check MPBSE Classes 10th, 12th Result 2023?

Students have to download their marksheet online from different websites. They can check below the list of official websites where the MP Board result can be checked and downloaded:

mpresults.nic.in

mpbse.mponline.gov.in

mpbse.nic.in

Where To Check MP Board Result 2023 For Classes 10th, 12th Apart Official Websites?

There might be chances that the official website might not work due to heavy traffic or some technical glitch. In that case, students can check their MP board result 2023 at these websites:

mp10.jagranjosh.com

mp12.jagranjosh.com

Also Read:

MP Board Class 10th Result 2023

MP Board Class 12th Result 2023

Is there any mobile app where students can check their MPBSE Result 2023 for classes 10th and 12th?

The result can also be checked on the mobile apps. To do so, students have to download the below-mentioned mobile apps from the Google Play store. Check below the names of these apps:

MPBSE MOBILE App

MP Mobile App

Last year around 18 lakh students appeared for Madhya Pradesh Board exams 2022. This year too, it is expected that around the same number of students have appeared for classes 10th and 12th board exams. Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) conducts as well as announces the result for both classes.

Also Read: MP 10th Result 2023 Date and Time: Check MPBSE Latest News and Updates Here