MP Group 2 (Sub Group 4) Recruitment 2020: Notification Released for 250 Jr Assistant, DEO and Other Posts @peb.mp.gov.in

MP Group 2 (Sub Group 4) Recruitment 2020: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) (MP Vyapam) has released the short notification for Group 2 (Sub Group 4) Posts such as Sahayak Sanparikshak (Assistant Auditor), Kanishth Sahayak (Junior Assistant), Data Entry Operator (DEO) and Other Posts on its official website peb.mp.gov.in.

Online applications will be invited for MPPEB Group 2 Recruitment 2020. As per MPPEB Group 2 Notice, online application will start from 01 December 2020. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for MPPEB Recruitment 2020 on or before 14 December 2020 on official website http://peb.mp.gov.in, once the application link is activated.

The selection will be done on the basis of MP Group 2 (Sub Group 4) Exam 2020 which is scheduled to be held from 29 January to 04 February 2021.

A total of 250 vacancies are available under Group 2 (Sub Group 4) Posts. MPPEB Group 2 Notification will be released on 25 November 2020. The candidates would be able to check all the details regarding MP Vyapam Group 4 Recruitment 2020 such as eligibility, vacancy break-up, application process, exam pattern etc., once the notification is available.

Important Dates

MP Group 2 (Sub Group 4) Notification Date - 25 November 2020

MP Group 2 (Sub Group 4) Online Application Starting Date - 01 December 2020

MP Group 2 (Sub Group 4) Online Application Last Date - 14 December 2020

MP Group 2 (Sub Group 4) Exam Date - 29 January to 04 February 2021.

MP Group 2 (Sub Group 4) Vacancy Details

Total - 250 Vacancies

Sahayak Sanparikshak

Kanishth Sahayak

DEO and Other

Selection Process for MP Group 2 (Sub Group 4) Posts



The selection will be done on the basis of MP Group 2 (Sub Group 4) Exam 2020

How to Apply for MP Group 2 (Sub Group 4) Recruitment 2020 for Jr Assistant, DEO and Other Posts

Candidates can apply for the posts through online mode from 01 December 2020 to 14 December 2020 on official website.

MP Group 2 Notification - to be released on 25 November 2020

MP Group 2 Online Application Link - on 01 December 2020