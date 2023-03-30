MP High Court Assistant Grade 3 Mains Admit Card OUT: Direct Link to Download Admit Card, Exam Date & Other Details Here

MP High Court Assistant Grade 3 Mains Admit Card : The MPHC has released the admit cards for its Assistant Grade 3 examination in 2023. Students who have applied for the examination can now download their admit cards from the official website of the High Court. Candidates can refer to the article below for more information such as direct link to download the admit card, exam date, procedure to download hall ticket and other details.

MP High Court Assistant Grade 3 Mains Admit Card

The Main examination for the Assistant Grade-3 (English Knowing) is an important component of the selection process and will be held on April 9, 2023. This exam will test the candidates' knowledge and proficiency in English language, as well as their aptitude and ability to perform the duties of the Assistant Grade-3 position. Therefore, candidates are advised to prepare thoroughly for the examination and carry their admit card along with a valid photo ID to the examination center on the day of the exam.

In case there are any discrepancies or errors on the admit card, candidates must contact the authorities immediately to rectify the issue. Additionally, it is recommended that candidates visit the examination center at least an hour before the scheduled time to avoid any last-minute confusion or delays.

Madhya Pradesh HC Assistant Grade C Mains Admit Card : Important Details

The MP High Court Assistant Grade 3 Mains Admit Card will contain important information of the candidates such as

Date of the Examination

Time and Venue of the Examination

Instruction to be followed

Candidate’s Roll Number

Candidate’s Photo

Other important information Needed During the Examination

MPHC Exam Schedule 2023

The MPHC has revealed the date for the Main exam, which is an important part of the recruitment process. The Main exam for Assistant Grade-3 (English Knowing) is set to take place on April 9, 2023. This means that candidates will have to prepare well and gear up for the examination, which is just around the corner.

The recruitment drive is being carried out with the aim of filling up a total of 21 positions for Assistant Grade-3 (English Knowing). Therefore, it is a good opportunity for candidates who are eligible for this position to apply and prepare well for the exam to increase their chances of being selected.

MP High Court Assistant Grade 3 Mains Admit Card: Direct Link

Candidates can download the admit card from the direct link given below

MPHC Assistant Admit Card 2023 Direct Link to Download Admit Card PDF]

How to download MP High Court Assistant Grade 3 Mains Admit Card ?

Here are the steps to download the admit card for the MPHC Assistant Grade 3 recruitment examination:

Open your web browser and type "mphc.gov.in" in the search bar and hit enter. Once the homepage loads, look for the "Recruitment / Result" tab and click on it. On the next page, you will see a link that says "Click Here - Online Application Forms/ Admit Cards". Click on it. Now, you will be directed to a new page where you will see the admit card link. Click on it. You will be asked to enter your login details like registration number and password. Fill in the required information and submit. Your admit card will appear on the screen. Check all the details carefully and click on the download button. Save the admit card on your device and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates can download their admit card from the official website and must carry it along with a valid photo identity proof to the examination center. They must also follow all the COVID-19 guidelines and safety protocols issued by the government. Candidates are advised to carefully go through the instructions mentioned on the admit card before appearing for the examination.