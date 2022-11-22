MP Patwari Recruitment 2023: 3555 Vacancies Available

MP Patwari Recruitment 2023: MPPEB is looking to recruit candidates for 3555 Patwari and Other Posts. Check Details Here.

MP Patwari Recruitment 2023: Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board (MPESB) or Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) issued a new notice for recrutiment of various posts including Patwari, Translator, Assistant Headmaster, Library Assistant, Assistant Auditor, Assistant Public Relation Officer, Marketing Assistant, Junior Assistant cum DEO, Steno Typist, Probation Officer, Coach, Director etc. under Group-2 (Sub Group -4). Candidates can apply online from 05 January 2023. The link for submitting an application is 19 January 2023.

Around 3555 vacancies shall be filled through Combine Recruitment Test 2022-23. Candidates can read the details regarding MPPEB Patwari Recruitment 2022 in this article below.

MPPEB Patwari Recruitment Notification

MP Patwari Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 05 January 2023

Last Date of Online Application - 19 January 2023

MPPEB Exam Date - 15 March 2023

MP Patwari Vacancy Details

Post Name Type of Recruitment

Number of Vacancies

Group-2 (Sub Group -4) Sahayak Samparikshak and other equivalent Post Combined 2022 and Patwari and other post Combined Recruitment Test - 2022 Direct 3225 Samvida 80 Backlog 250

MP Patwari and Other Posts Salary

Rs. 5200- 20200/- (Grade Pay 2100/-)

Eligibility Criteria for MP Patwari and Other Posts

Educational Qualification

Patwari - The candidate should be a graduate.

The candidates can check the qualification for other posts in the pdf given above.

Age Limit:

Unreserved - 18 to 40 years

Reserved - 18 to 45 years

Application Fee

Unreserved - Rs. 500/-

Reserved - Rs. 250/-

How to Apply for MPPEB Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on official website of Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board from 05 January to 19 Janyary 2023.