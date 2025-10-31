MP Police Constable Cut Off 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) releases the MP Police Constable Cut Off after the declaration of results. Candidates who score above the cut-off marks are considered qualified for the next stage of the recruitment process. The board is currently conducting the MP Police Constable Exam, which will continue till December 12. Aspirants planning to appear for the exam should check the previous year’s cut-off marks to understand the exam’s difficulty level and set realistic preparation goals. Additionally, reviewing the expected cut-off marks can help refine your strategy and aim for a safe score.

MP Police Constable Cut Off 2025

MPESB will issue MP Police cut off 2025 after the conclusion of the exam. MP Police Constable exam began on October 30 and will conclude on December 12. The cut off marks for the same will be released along with result and final answer key. We will mention the category-wise marks as soon as it is announced by the board.