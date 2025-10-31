MP Police Constable Cut Off 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) releases the MP Police Constable Cut Off after the declaration of results. Candidates who score above the cut-off marks are considered qualified for the next stage of the recruitment process. The board is currently conducting the MP Police Constable Exam, which will continue till December 12. Aspirants planning to appear for the exam should check the previous year’s cut-off marks to understand the exam’s difficulty level and set realistic preparation goals. Additionally, reviewing the expected cut-off marks can help refine your strategy and aim for a safe score.
MP Police Constable Cut Off 2025
MPESB will issue MP Police cut off 2025 after the conclusion of the exam. MP Police Constable exam began on October 30 and will conclude on December 12. The cut off marks for the same will be released along with result and final answer key. We will mention the category-wise marks as soon as it is announced by the board.
MP Police Constable Expected Cut Off 2025
Based on candidates’ feedback, the total number of vacancies, the number of registered applicants, and the overall difficulty level of the exam, we have estimated the expected MP Police Constable Cut Off marks. Candidates are advised to review the expected cut-off to get an idea of their qualifying chances and evaluate their performance accordingly.
|
Category
|
Expected Cut Off Marks 2025
|
General/UR
|
70 – 75
|
OBC
|
65 – 70
|
SC
|
60 – 65
|
ST
|
55 – 60
|
Female
|
60 – 65
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
40 – 45
MP Police Constable Previous Year Cut Off
Going through MP Police Constable previous year cut off is important for estimating the minimum qualifying marks required for this year. This knowledge enables you to set realistic goals and formulate an effective preparation strategy. Check out MP Police Previous Year Cut Off for male and female candidates to devise an effective preparation strategy and crack the exam with flying colour.
MPESB Constable Cut Off 2017
MP Police cut off varies across categories, with the highest cut-off recorded for the UR (Open) category at 70.5 marks. The OBC, SC, and ST categories had cut-offs of 67.45, 56.89, and 49.07 marks, respectively.
|
Category
|
Quota
|
Open
|
Female
|
UR
|
70.5
|
43
|
OBC
|
67.45
|
61
|
SC
|
56.89
|
49
|
ST
|
49.07
|
43
How to Check MP Police Constable Cut Off 2025?
-
Visit the official website of MPESB – esb.mp.gov.in.
-
On the homepage, look for the “MP Police Constable 2025 Result/Cut Off” link.
-
Click on the link and log in using your application number and date of birth.
-
The MP Police Constable Cut Off PDF will appear on the screen.
-
Download and save the PDF for future reference.
Factors Affecting MP Police Constable Cut Off
MP Police Constable Cut Off varies each year based on several key factors. Understanding these factors helps candidates estimate the expected cut-off range and set a safe target score. Listed below are the factors influencing MP Police cut off marks.
-
Number of Applicants
-
Exam Difficulty Level
-
Total vacancies available
-
Category of Candidates
-
Previous Year Cut Off Trend
-
Performance of Candidates
