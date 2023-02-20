MP SSE 2020 Interview to Be Conducted After Two Months: Check Interview Date, Admit Card Updates & Other Details Here

MP SSE 2020 Interview: The Madhya Pradesh State Service Examination Interview is going to be conducted after two months. The MP SSE Interview Date Updates are out and candidates must stay tuned on the official website of Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission i.e., mppsc.mp.gov.in

MPPSC SSE 2020 Interview: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission is going to conduct the interviews for candidates who have successfully cleared the State Service Examination (Mains) after two months. For updates candidates must stay tuned on the official website of Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission i.e., mppsc.mp.gov.in

The MP SSE 2020 Examination Mains result was declared on 5th February 2023 by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission. As many as 963 candidates made it to the final list among which 698 were in the main list and 295 candidates were on the provisional list.

Candidates have been waiting for some official announcement regarding the MP SSE 2020 Interview Dates since the final results were announced.

MP SSE 2020 Interview Date

Now in the recent updates according to media reports, the OSD of MPPSC R Panchbhai has stated that the candidates who have cleared the mains examination are asked for some details and this procedure will go on till 6th March.

After that the candidates will be shortlisted for the interview as per the document verification process which will take around a month and based on that the admit cards for the shortlisted candidates will be issued for the interview process.

Thus, this whole process from shortlisting the candidates to conducting the interviews will take around 2 months and the interview will be conducted after two months. Thus, this brings end to the long wait of the candidates for some updates regarding the interview.

Meanwhile we have shared a step by step guide to download the MP SSE 2020 Result from the official website. However, candidates can also download the result from the direct link given below.

Direct Link to Download PDF of MPPSC SSE Mains 2020 Result

How to download the result for MPPSC SSE Mains 2020?

Step 1: Visit the official website of MPPSC at- mppsc.mp.gov.in

Step 2: Go to the What's New Section

Step 3: Click on the link titled- ‘Written Exam Result - State Service Main Exam 2020 Dated 05.02.2023’

Step 4: A PDF of the result will open. Check your roll no. in the PDF and Download the PDF for future reference.

Candidates are advised to go through the result notification properly and read all instructions carefully. Candidates are required to send photocopies of their documents like Matriculation Certificate, Higher Secondary Certificate, Graduation Marksheet etc. to the commission on or before 6 March 2023. Candidates who will not submit their documents or those who submit their documents after the prescribed date will be disqualified for the interview. Candidates are advised to keep checking the website regularly for further updates regarding interview schedule etc.