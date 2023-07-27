MP Varg 1 Admit Card 2023 Out: MPTET Hall Ticket at esb.mp.gov.in, Check Exam Date

MP TET Varg 1 Admit Card 2023 has been released by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board. Check Direct Link to download MP HSTET Admit Card at esb.mp.gov.in.

MP Varg 1 Admit Card 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB), also known as Vyapam, uploaded the admit card for the post of High School Teacher Selection Test 2023. Candidates can download MP HSTET Admit Card from the official website i.e. esb.mp.gov.in.

MP Varg 1 Exam will be held on 02 August 2023. The mode of the exam will be offline. Candidates must carry a hard copy of MP Varg 1 Admit Card 2023 at the exam centre. MP HSTET admit card contains various essential details such as exam centre, date, time etc.

MP HSTET Admit Card 2023 Overview

Name of the Organization Employees Selection Board, Madhya Pradesh Exam Name High School Teacher Selection Test 2023 MP Varg 1 Exam Date 2023 02 August 2023 Exam Mode Offline Exam Duration 2 Hours 30 Minutes Official Website esb.mp.gov.in

How to Download for MP HSTET Admit Card 2023 ?

Candidates can download the admit card with the help of the steps given below:

Visit the official website of MPPEB (www.peb.mp.gov.in). Look for the "Admit Card" or "Download Admit Card" section on the homepage. Select the MP HSTET exam from the list of available examinations. Enter the required details, such as registration number, date of birth, and other information as prompted. After providing the necessary details, click on the "Submit" or "Download" button. The MP HSTET admit card will appear on the screen. Carefully verify all the information mentioned on the admit card, including the candidate's name, exam date, exam center, and other instructions. Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.

Details on MP HSTET Admit Card 2023 ?

Candidate's Name and Photograph: The admit card will have the candidate's full name as mentioned during the application process, along with their photograph.

Roll Number and Registration Number: Each candidate is assigned a unique roll number and registration number, which are crucial for exam identification.

Exam Date and Time: The admit card clearly mentions the date and time of the MP VARG-1 exam.

Exam Center and Address: The venue for the examination, along with its complete address, will be specified on the admit card.

General Instructions: The admit card also includes important instructions and guidelines that candidates must follow on exam day.

Candidate should bring original Photo-Id to enter in the Examination Centre (As per rule book ). E-Aadhar Card will be valid only if verified by UIDAI. They should paste the self-attested Photo in the second part of Test Admit Card.



Mock Test is available on ESB Website www.esb.mp.gov.in, Candidate must practice about online examination process before appearing in the Examination. After the completion of the online examination, the score of the candidate will be displayed on the Computer Screen.

MPTET admit card is an essential document that candidates must possess to appear for the examination. It not only serves as an entry pass to the exam center but also contains vital information about the candidate and the exam. Candidates should ensure that they download and verify their admit cards well in advance to avoid any last-minute hassles and focus on their exam preparation.